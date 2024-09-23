Monday News for September 23, 2024

Happy Fall Ya’ll. The Pumpkin Spice Latte (or PSL) was invented in 2003 in the “Liquid Lab,” a secure research and development space on the 7th floor of Starbucks headquarters in Seattle. During research and development of PSL, the team sampled a forkful of pumpkin pie, followed by a sip of hot espresso to identify the flavors from the pie that best complemented the coffee. Ahhhhh…

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, September 23, 2024

Ardmore UMC (South Hawthorne Road) in Winston Salem = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Update: Tropical Cyclone #9 will likely become Tropical Storm Helene very soon.

The latest storm could reach hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday and make landfall along the Gulf Bend (the Panhandle) of Florida on Thursday.

When is THIS gonna be fixed? A temporary fence surrounds an ever growing ‘sinkhole’ in the Food Lion parking lot on South Hawthorne Road (in the Ardmore neighborhood) of Winston-Salem. Shoppers say the sinkhole, which has grown since February, takes up a good part of the store’s parking lot.

Faith Films at the box office! ‘Reagan’ and “the Forge’ still in theaters…

Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, #8 this past weekend, while The Forge falls to #11.

‘God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust’ is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Apple, YouTube, and Amazon. The film will be available to stream on HBO Max starting November 25, 2024.

FYI: God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust (which stars David A.R. White as Pastor Dave Hill, who runs for a seat in Congress, and encourages Christians to vote) had a good showing at the box office, earning over $1.4 million in its first weekend…

The Lexington Fire Marshal’s Office has smoke detectors available, courtesy of the American Red Cross, that can be installed for homeowners within the Lexington city limits – FREE of charge. To schedule a smoke alarm installation please call 336-248-3933 and leave a message.

*Experts suggest that we replace our smoke detectors if they are over 10 years old.

U.S. News & World Report surveyed Americans about their sleep habits…

About 3 in 4 Americans (74%) say stress has impacted their sleep this year.

More than 1 in 3 (35%) U.S. adults prefer sleeping in a separate bed from their partner at night. Nearly half (44%) of U.S. adults prefer not sharing a comforter at night. Humm…

Good News: We are still paying LESS at the pumps!

$2.89 = the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in NC, according to GasBuddy.

*Gas Saver Tip: Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank.

Update from the “Fall Color Guy” this morning…

“A hint of Fall Color can be spotted in the highest elevations of our mountains.

Peak leaf viewing for the Northern Mountains (Boone area) should be mid-October!”

*Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld (NEW-feld)

aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ!

Fall officially begins this Sunday…

Paper or plastic? That question will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Sunday that bans all plastic shopping bags starting in 2026. CNN

Kathryn Crosby, the widow of actor Bing Crosby, passed away Friday at age 90.

Kathryn was the ‘matriarch’ of the annual Crosby Celebrity Golf Tournament at Bermuda Run from 1986 to 2001.

*The Crosby name remains a part of life in western Forsyth and eastern Davie counties. Thousands travel the Kathryn Crosby Bridge on Highway 158 each day, and there’s Bing Crosby Boulevard cutting through Bermuda Run’s gated community.

*The Crosby Scholars Community Partnership which blossomed from the golf tournament still supports students and education in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (while expanding to several additional surrounding counties).

FREE admission to the Carolina Classic Fair?

Donate your gently used clothing items to any Goodwill location (in Forsyth County) and get a FREE fair admission ticket. Goodwill Days runs thru Oct 2.

*Visit goodwillnwnc.org for store locations and hours

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY). Fair dates: Oct 4-13

Details at www.wbfj.fm