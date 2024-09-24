Tuesday News for September 24, 2024

Rain in the forecast over the next several days.

Reminder: If your windshield wipers are on – make sure your headlights are ON.

It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Tropical Cyclone #9 should be upgraded to a Tropical Storm this afternoon.

The latest storm (which will be named Helene) is expected to reach hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and make landfall along the Gulf Bend (or the Panhandle) of Florida on Thursday.

https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2024-09-23-tropical-storm-hurricane-helene-forecast-gulf-florida

FYI: The remnants of a tropical Helene is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the western half of North Carolina (including the Piedmont Triad) Thursday night and Friday.

‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins unveiled a slew of upcoming plans for the series as well as other ‘things’ planned beyond the Chosen series including a new production company, a show for kids, even a reality show. The announcements were made over the weekend at the ChosenCon fan convention in Orlando. https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/chosen-creator-unveils-new-shows-big-news-about-what-happens-once-series-ends?utm_source=news

$2.2 billion dollars = That’s how much theater chains in the US and Canada are investing in a makeover plan that aims to draw in more moviegoers. An industry group that represents the eight largest chains including AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark said the multibillion-dollar renovation plan will affects every part of the theater experience, from signage to snacks to seating. 😊

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/nation-world/movies-tv/major-movie-theater-chains-unveil-a-2-2-billion-makeover-plan/article_

Faith Films at the box office! ‘Reagan’ and “the Forge’ still in theaters…

Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, #8 this past weekend, while The Forge falls to #11.

www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2024

‘God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust’ is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Apple, YouTube, and Amazon. You can stream the film starting Nov 25, 2024. www.christianitytoday.com/2024/09/squandering-of-gods-not-dead-in-god-we-trust/

10 Days of AWESOME at the Carolina Classic Fair

FREE admission to the Carolina Classic Fair?

Donate your gently used clothing items to any Goodwill location (in Forsyth County) and get a FREE fair admission ticket. Goodwill Days runs thru Oct 2.

*Visit goodwillnwnc.org for store locations and hours

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY). Fair dates: Oct 4-13

The Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem runs October 04 – October 13.

Mayberry Days, the annual celebration of “The Andy Griffith Show,” happening now through this Sunday, September 29 in downtown Mt Airy.

Israel launched an intense barrage of airstrikes across Lebanon on Monday.

President Biden address the United Nations General Assembly this morning. CBN News

Unfortunately, the K-Mart location in Bridgehampton, New York (on Long Island) will close on October 20. That will leave only a small Kmart store in Miami along with a K-Mart in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In its heyday, there were more than 2,000 Kmart retails stores in the U.S. Remember the ‘K-Mart Blue Light Special’?

https://myfox8.com/news/kmart-is-closing-its-last-full-scale-us-store/

Monday Night Football: Commanders and Bills both winners last night

The Lexington Fire Marshal’s Office has smoke detectors available, courtesy of the American Red Cross, that can be installed for homeowners within the Lexington city limits – FREE of charge. To schedule a smoke alarm installation please call 336-248-3933 and leave a message.

*Experts suggest that we replace our smoke detectors if they are over 10 years old.