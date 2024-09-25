Wednesday News for September 25, 2024

See You at the Pole 2024

Student-initiated, student-led time of prayer. https://syatp.com/

Theme verse: “I urge you, first of all, to pray” 1 Timothy 2:1

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a dangerous hurricane by Thursday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already declared an emergency as Tampa and Gulf Coast residents prepare and watch the storm’s path over the warm waters of the Gulf.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/25/us/helene-tropical-storm-florida-evacuations/index.html

Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and isolated severe storms will be possible late Thursday night and Friday as remnants of Tropical Cyclone Helene track north into the southern Appalachians. https://www.cnn.com

Several area High School Football games have moved to Thursday…

Parkland at West Forsyth (7pm)

Thomasville at North Rowan (7:30pm)

High Point Christian Academy hosting Harrells Christian Academy (6pm)

Northwest Guilford at Grimsley (7pm) *Source: News 2

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-football/severe-weather-threat-moves-high-school-football-games-to-thursday-list-of-changes/83-1d2f4b65-dbc9-4e08-b3b4-370bbc91ca4f

Two armored ambulances were delivered to Israel’s emergency services system by Samaritan’s Purse. Franklin Graham has promised to provide 20 more of those armored emergency vehicles as the Jewish state faces ongoing attacks from terror groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

“I can’t replace life, but maybe in the future we can help save some lives…’ FG

BTW: The two vehicles (donated by Samaritan’s Purse) were given in memory of three American Israelis murdered by Hamas.

www2.cbn.com/news/israel/evangelist-franklin-graham-giving-20-armored-ambulances-israel-we-can-help-save-some?

Praise! Salem Pregnancy’s recent ‘Steadfast Vision Dinner’ was a huge success!

They exceeded their goal by raising just over $300,000 dollars.

*Thank you to all those who attended and gave, and we especially want to thank God for always providing for our needs! You can still give online https://spcclife.org/donate/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Guilford Tech Community College in Jamestown = 9:30am – 2pm

First Presbyterian Church (N Elm) Greensboro = 1:30 – 6pm

Deep River Friends Meeting on Wendover Ave in High Point = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

If you would like to ‘volunteer’ with WBFJ at the Gazebo during the upcoming Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, email Bonnie… bonnie@wbfj.org.

10 Days of AWESOME at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

October 04 – October 13. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

Paul sharing with Timothy. Paul uses all four main Greek words for prayer translated into English as “supplication, prayer, intercession, and thanksgiving.”

Paul encourages Christians to pray for all people, including those in high positions and kings, as a way to lead a peaceful and dignified life.

https://www.bibleref.com/1-Timothy/2/1-Timothy-2-1.html#:~:text

Mayberry Days, the annual celebration of “The Andy Griffith Show,” happening now through this Sunday, September 29 in downtown Mt Airy.

https://www.facebook.com/mayberrydaysfestival

Daily schedule here: https://www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays/index.html