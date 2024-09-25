WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 25, 2024

43 years ago I became a Dad for the first time.  I was 21 at the time.  5 years later I became Dad to our Second Son.  15 years ago I became a Grandpa.  Can someone tell me how I got this old, “this quickly”? 

 

We think we have control of time.  We really don’t.  We’re born, we age and age and… well, you get the point.  My mind does not agree with my body that I am as old as I am.  We do not control time. 

 

The GREAT I AM, however, Does!  The first six words of Psalm 31:15 are… “My Times are in THY Hand…”.  Kind’a fitting when you think about it, All of My Times fit in just One Hand of GOD. 

 

Then we have James 4:14… “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow.  For what is your life?  It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”

 

Well… seeing that, it’s a definite good thing Our Times… Our Lives… Our Eternity… is in the HAND of our Loving, Heavenly FATHER, WHO has been and will be with us (and we with HIM) for ALL TIME… and FOREVERMORE! 

 

TRACY

 

