Monday News for May 24, 2024

Today is Memorial Day

“Fallen, but not forgotten” Remembering all that paid the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ while serving in the US military.

“This is my commandment, Love each other in the same way I have loved you. There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” John 15:12-13 NLT

Thank you. Clutch Coffee locations across the Triad are offering up a FREE Americano coffee to past veterans and present service men and women ALL day today.

Locations in Winston-Salem, Clemmons and Greensboro,

https://www.clutchcoffeebar.com/locations-1

Local Baseball: Memorial Day (this evening)

WS DASH vs Hickory Crawdads in Winston-Salem. 7pm first pitch.

Post-game Fireworks tonight… https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2024-05

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, May 27, 2024

Pilot Mountain First UMC (Marion Street) Pilot Mountain = Noon – 4:30pm

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Pfafftown Baptist Church (Transou Road) in Pfafftown = 3pm – 7pm

Stokesdale UMC (Loyola Dr)= 2pm – 7pm

Stonebrook of Greensboro (Battleground Ave) = Noon – 4:30pm

First Baptist Church Mayodan = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Americans will eat 818 hot dogs per second on Memorial Day.

That’s a few wieners short of 71 million in one day.

https://www.foodandwine.com/american-hot-dog-consumption-8653223

Still picking: Strawberry season isn’t over yet!

Ingram’s Family Farm in Archdale near High Point suggesting that shares the availability of fresh strawberries through Memorial Day weekend and possibility into early June! Ingram’s Strawberry Farm is located at 6121 Riverdale Drive in High Point (Archdale)

Call (336) 431-2369 daily to check on the availability of strawberries! Also on Facebook!

www.facebook.com/ingramsstrawberryfarm

Deadly storms claiming at least 18 lives over the weekend, leaving a trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. In Texas, about 100 people were injured and more than 200 homes and structures destroyed,

https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/ap-latest-deadly-weather-in-us-kills-at-least-18-as-storms-carve-path-of-ruin-across-multiple-states/

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department are looking for a 34-year-old woman that has been missing since last Thursday. Angelica Raquel Amador is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes. She could be driving a Grey 2022 Honda CR-V with the tag JJX-1899.

A Winston-Salem teenager lost his life over the weekend, drowning in Jordan Lake, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Guzman was just 16-years-old.

First responders stress the importance of water safety with some helpful guidlines…

Wear a life jacket. Swim only in designated areas. Supervise children closely. Be aware of water conditions and your surroundings.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/16-year-old-winston-salem-teen-drowns-jordan-lake-chatham-county-sheriffs-office/60908930

Cheap Gas: Best (worst) days to fill up?

Mondays (and Fridays) offer the lowest average gas prices.

Thursdays (and Wednesdays) are the most expensive days to fill up.

Source: GasBuddy. https://clark.com/cars/best-day-to-buy-gas/