Tuesday News for May 28, 2024

Summer officially begins June 20

Today is National Hamburger Day. Several ‘burger’ chains offering deals (today even this week) including Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Burger King and Arby’s.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2024/05/27/burger-deals-national-hamburger-day-tuesday/73818490007/

The Most Popular American Dishes? The hamburger ranks just behind mashed potatoes and French fries as the most popular American food.

Study: The majority of Americans (78%) stressing that ‘fast food’ is now a ‘luxury’?

Fast food prices are up an average of 60% since 2014

Several brands (including McDonald’s and Burger King) are introducing $5 value meals

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/luxury-fast-food-survey/

More Americans are travelling. TSA screened a record number of passengers ahead of the Memorial day weekend. AAA: the extended Memorial Day weekend was the busiest in nearly 20 years. https://www.newsnationnow.com/travel/memorial-travelers-record-numbers/

Number of the day = 67 minutes

Experts suggest that we all need to get outside for about an hour a day!

According to research, the average person needs to spend about 67 minutes outside every day in order to feel “refreshed!” The majority of people polled say that spending time outdoors “relaxes” us, puts us in a better mood (66%), and helps clears our heads (64%). Amen! www.audacy.com/987thespot/latest/people-need-to-spend-67-minutes-outside-to-feel-refreshed

Overtime rules are about to change?

The U.S. Department of Labor will set in motion new overtime rules for ‘salaried workers’ starting this summer. Under the new rules, after July 1, salary-compensated employees who make $43,888 or less a year will be eligible for overtime pay.

https://myfox8.com/news/overtime-pay-rules-to-change-soon-what-to-know/

About 1 in 9 people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s.

In North Carolina, there are over 200,000 residents – age 65 and older – living with Alzheimer’s dementia. https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/10_signs

24/7 HelpLine (800) 272-3900. For more information: alz.org/northcarolina

https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/difference-between-dementia-and-alzheimer-s

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Pfafftown Baptist Church (Transou Road) in Pfafftown = 3pm – 7pm

Stokesdale UMC (Loyola Dr)= 2pm – 7pm

Stonebrook of Greensboro (Battleground Ave) = Noon – 4:30pm

First Baptist Church Mayodan = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

‘Spring Career Expo’ sponsored by the Winston-Salem Urban League

Wednesday (May 29) from 9am-2pm…

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Register before the event at wsurban.org/careerexpo

Come professionally dressed, with your resume in hand!

Location: WSUL Event Center – 510 Trade Street, downtown Winston-Salem

Kevin McCallister’s house is up for sale?

The physical house featured in the holiday favorite “Home Alone” hit the market on Friday. The iconic home located in Illinois – only a half mile from Lake Michigan and about an hour’s drive away from downtown Chicago. Built in 1921, and fully renovated and expanded in 2018, the 9,126-square-foot Georgian-style home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a basement and a three-car garage. Asking price $5.2 million dollars. Visit the Coldwell Banker website to view the full listing.

https://myfox8.com/news/entertainment/photos-iconic-home-alone-house-in-illinois-suburb-hits-market-for-5-2m/

Abby Lampe (like LAMPEE) is on a roll.

Smithfield native Abby Lampe is once-again a cheese rolling champion, winning the annual Cooper’s Hill Cheese Rolling competition (Women’s Division) held near Gloucester (glaa·str) or 100 miles west of London, England.

Abby also won in 2022.

What did Abby win? A wheel of Double Gloucester cheese. And bragging rights!

https://www.qcnews.com/news/u-s/north-carolina/nc-woman-is-cheese-rolling-champion-of-the-world-again/

Over half a million people without power in Texas.

Deadly storms claiming at least 23 lives in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Alabama over the Memorial weekend. In Texas alone, about 100 people were injured and more than 200 homes and structures destroyed.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/27/weather/memorial-day-weekend-forecast-monday/index.html

Medical experts stress the importance of water safety with some helpful guidelines…

Wear a life jacket. Swim only in designated areas. Supervise children closely. Be aware of water conditions and your surroundings.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/16-year-old-winston-salem-teen-drowns-jordan-lake-chatham-county-sheriffs-office/60908930

Dallas Mavericks one win away from NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 on Sunday to move to 3-0 in the series and knock on the door of their first NBA Finals in 13 years. The Boston Celtics swept Indiana Monday to punch their ticket to the championship series. CNN

Bill Walton, the basketball Hall of Fame center and colorful commentator passed away on Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer. He was only 71.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/sports/ap-bill-walton-hall-of-fame-player-who-became-a-star-broadcaster-dies-at-71/