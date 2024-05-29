Wednesday News for May 29, 2024

Summer officially begins June 20

Today is National Flip Flop Day. Tropical Smoothie Cafes across the Triad are offering FREE 12 oz. Island Punch Smoothies, just wear your favorite flip flops by a participating location this afternoon (between 2pm and 7pm).

*Tropical Smoothie Cafes locations in Winston-Salem, High Point, Greensboro and Asheboro.

https://locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/search?axdp=ThbLjCw5mQNrhn85OtrUvX&q=27101&r=50

A unanimous vote from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board in support of bringing Narcan to area classrooms. According to the draft policy, the Forsyth County Health Department will supply Narcan to schools for free as well as offer annual training to teachers and staff. Narcan, a life-saving medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, should be in available in the school system this Fall.

*Data from Forsyth County Behavioral Health, 22 minors have overdosed within the first three months of this year. The average age of those children is 11 years old.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/wsfcs-board-of-education-vote-unanimously-to-bring-narcan/60931290

Retailer ‘Ross’ will build their Southeastern region distribution center in Randleman, bringing over 800 jobs by 2026.

The Randleman location was picked over a site in South Carolina.

https://randolphrecord.com/ross-stores-to-build-distribution-center-in-randleman/

Free Pop-up Medical Care Clinic this Saturday and Sunday (June 1 + 2)

Remote Area Medical (or R-A-M) will hold a FREE, two-day pop-up clinic on June 1-2 at Forbush Middle School (1431 Falcon Road) in East Bend.

*All RAM dental, vision and medical services are FREE, and provided on a first-come, first-served basis. No ID is required. In collaboration with Impact Yadkin.

*Please arrive overnight to the school’s parking! Clinic doors open at 6am each morning.

For more info, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org

Call 865-579-1530. Visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at

Summer Day Camps offering Hope…

‘Seeds of Hope’ provides ‘no cost’ summer day camps for foster, adopted, and at-risk kids (K-8th grade). Their mission: to nurture spiritual, physical and emotional growth through their annual ‘Seeds of Hope’ (no-cost) Summer Camps.

Kids Camps are planned the week of…

June 17 – Central Middle (Dobson)

July 8 – King Elementary (King)

July 15- Forbush Middle (East Bend)

Student sign up and volunteer info on the News Blog (and the WBFJ Facebook page)

https://heroeshelpingheroes.squarespace.com/summer-camp

Police in Palm Beach Gardens (Florida) have launched an investigation into the death of professional golfer Grayson Murray. Murray’s parents confirmed to the PGA Tour that the 30-year-old “took his own life” on Saturday. Grayson Murray was born in Raleigh and attended Wake Forest University before going pro.

www.wptv.com/news/region-n-palm-beach-county/palm-beach-gardens/police-investigate-death-of-professional-golfer-grayson-murry

Update: Over a half million people still without power in Texas.

Deadly storms claiming at least 23 lives in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Alabama over the weekend. Another round of powerful storms will rumble back into the same area on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/27/weather/memorial-day-weekend-forecast-monday/index.html

Israel is still investigating a bombing and deadly fire in Rafah that killed a number of Palestinians in a ‘civilian safe zone’ over the weekend. CBN News

NASCAR NEWS

Stewart-Haas Racing will close its NASCAR teams at the end of this season. Co-owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas making the announcement after a year of rumors.

https://myfox8.com/sports/nascar-motorsports/stewart-haas-racing-to-shut-down-nascar-teams-at-end-of-2024-season/