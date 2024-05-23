Free Pop-up Medical Care Clinic (June 1 + 2)

R-A-M (or Remote Area Medical) will hold a free, two-day pop-up clinic at Forbush Middle School (1431 Falcon Road) in East Bend on June 1-2 (Sat + Sun).

All RAM dental, vision and medical services are FREE, and provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please arrive early to the school’s parking lot overnight. Clinic doors open at 6am.

For more info, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org

Call 865-579-1530. Visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at

No ID is required. In collaboration with ‘Impact Yadkin’.

*Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services.