Free Pop-up Medical Care Clinic (June 1 + 2)
R-A-M (or Remote Area Medical) will hold a free, two-day pop-up clinic at Forbush Middle School (1431 Falcon Road) in East Bend on June 1-2 (Sat + Sun).
All RAM dental, vision and medical services are FREE, and provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Please arrive early to the school’s parking lot overnight. Clinic doors open at 6am.
For more info, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org
Call 865-579-1530. Visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at
No ID is required. In collaboration with ‘Impact Yadkin’.
*Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services.