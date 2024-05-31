WHAT'S NEW
EWG Healthy Living App: Cool sunscreen comparison tool

May 31, 2024

Is your sunscreen really protecting you?

Find out more about a cool app – the *EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more).  https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

*EWG is Environmental Working Group

 

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

 

FACT: Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer.

Good News: Nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early, according to the American Cancer Society.

 

Operation Fan – Heat Relief

The ‘Division of Aging’ in Raleigh is partnering with area agencies (Senior Services and Senior resources) to distribute portable FANS to eligible recipients – adults (60 and older), as well as adults with disabilities – now through October 31.

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/aging/operation-fan-heat-relief

