EWG Healthy Living App: Cool sunscreen comparison tool
Is your sunscreen really protecting you?
Find out more about a cool app – the *EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more). https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/
*EWG is Environmental Working Group
Protect your skin while outside this summer
Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.
FACT: Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer.
Good News: Nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early, according to the American Cancer Society.
The ‘Division of Aging’ in Raleigh is partnering with area agencies (Senior Services and Senior resources) to distribute portable FANS to eligible recipients – adults (60 and older), as well as adults with disabilities – now through October 31.
https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/aging/operation-fan-heat-relief