SUN@5: Freedom Farm Ministries   

June 13, 2024

Helping men break free from addiction through the transforming power of Jesus Christ.

Jim Quigley, Executive Director of Freedom Farm Ministries, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about how the Lord is using this year-long Christian addiction “renewal” (recovery) program based in Boone designed to help men struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.

Freedom Farm Ministries 

Jim expands on the mission of Freedom Farm Ministries –          Recovery vs Renewal (or the transformational power of the Holy Spirit over addiction). Jim’s tough-love message to the family and friends of addicts…stop funding your loved one’s addiction!

www.freedomfarmministries.org/  

Call 828-202-5907

Addiction deaths are the #1 killer of men ages 18 to 55. Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. more than quadrupled from 1999 to 2020 to over 1 million deaths, according to the American Journal of Medicine.

Freedom Farm Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (June)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 16, 2024)

