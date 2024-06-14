Friday News for June 14, 2024

Hot- Hazy-Humid conditions for Friday. Less humid for the weekend.

Protect your skin while outside this summer, even on a partly cloudy day!

*Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE going outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

‘Prayer Guide for Fathers’ A downloadable resource from CBN

Celebrating God’s design for men, we want to encourage and pray for all dads – encouraging everyone to pray for their father or father-like figure in their life.

Check out the News Blog for a great prayer resource for fathers.

https://www2.cbn.com/resources/booklet/prayer-guide-fathers?utm

Operation Fan – Heat Relief. The ‘Division of Aging’ in Raleigh is partnering with area agencies (Senior Services and Senior resources) to distribute portable FANS to eligible adults (60 and older), as well as adults with disabilities now thru October. https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/aging/operation-fan-heat-relief

Introducing the Cheerwine Candy Bar.

The milk chocolate bar infused with Cheerwine is now available at all Mast General Store locations. *Actually, you can sample the Cheerwine candy bar this Saturday (June 15) at all Mast General Store locations including downtown Winston-Salem and Boone.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/mast-general-store/mast-store-provisioners-cheerwine-milk-chocolate-bar-244885

Today (June 14) is Flag Day. A day to fly the American flag, with reverence and honor.

June 14, 1777- A single flag was adopted by resolution of the Second Continental Congress, uniting the Continental Army under one common flag.

US Flag Facts

-There have been 27 versions of the American Flag.

-Federal law suggests that the US flag should be displayed from sunrise to sunset (unless there’s inclement weather). However, you can fly ‘old glory’ with proper illumination (or lighting) of the flag so it can be seen in the dark.

-At least 5 American Flags have made it to the moon.

The ‘Stars and Stripes’. The stripes represent the original 13 Colonies and the stars represent the 50 states of the Union. The colors of the flag are symbolic as well; red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.

https://nationalflagfoundation.org/10-fascinating-facts-about-the-american-flag/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, June 14, 2024

North Davidson Library (Critcher Drive) in Welcome = 9am – 1pm

Brighton Gardens (Reynolda Rd) Winston-Salem = 1pm – 5pm

Marlboro Friends Family Life Center in Sophia = 1:30pm – 6pm

Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Windsor Community Center (Gate City Blvd) Greensboro = 9am – 2pm

Monday, June 17, 2024

High Point Rockers (Lindsay Street) High Point = noon – 4:30pm

Kernersville Wesleyan Church (North Main Street) Kernersville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Open Door Baptist Church in Archdale = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Need to renew your passport? The US State Department is testing an updated online passport renewal program. If all goes well, the number of accepted applications will gradually increase over time. The processing times for the online passport renewal program are the same as renewal by mail. FYI: Expedited or urgent travel passport services are not available for those renewing online. https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/12/politics/online-passport-renewal-program-beta/index.html

Student survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary (shooting) in Connecticut …graduated from High School this past Wednesday (June 12).

Newtown High School’s Class of 2024 wore green and white ribbons on their graduation gowns, each inscribed with “Forever In Our Hearts” to remember the children and adults who lost their lives back in December of 2012.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/12/us/sandy-hook-survivors-graduate-high-school/index.html

Tropical rainstorms in South Florida has led to flight delays and majorly flooded streets.

NOAH estimates there is an 85% chance that the Atlantic hurricane season will be above average. https://apnews.com/article/rain-florida-flooding-hurricane-season

Local Baseball

Winston-Salem Dash hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers through Sunday

(Tonight) Fireworks Friday. First pitch at 7pm

(Sat) Little League Night with the Dash. First pitch at 7pm Fireworks after the game.

(SUN) Father’s Day at the Ballpark. First pitch at 2pm.

www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2024-05

College World Series: ACC vs SEC

ACC men’s baseball teams heading to Omaha: UNC, NC State, FSU and Virginia.

UNC vs Virginia on Friday at 2pm

NC State vs Kentucky on Saturday at 2pm www.backingthepack.com/nc-state-baseball/2024/6/11/24176039/college-world-series-tv-schedule-bracket-nc-state-wolfpack

A Juneteenth festival is planned for this Saturday (June 15) 1pm – 8pm at Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem. Join in the celebration of African American culture and freedom featuring food, music, panels and dance. visitwinstonsalem.com/juneteenth-festivals

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US on June 19, 1865, when the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation was ordered at the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021.

*Additional Juneteenth events happening across the Triad through June 19.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/events/triad-greensboro-winston-salem-bailey-park-bob-marley-wailers-juneteenth/article

*Lexington: Events planned during the annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration.

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/celebrate-juneteenth-in-lexington-with-a-week-of-community-events