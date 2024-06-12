Swimwear: Go Neon for Safety

Most of us choose a swimsuit based on style or comfort. One new study suggests color is the most important factor for children’s swimwear. In fact, it could make all the difference in preventing drowning.

ALIVE Solutions tested various swimwear colors in 18 inches of lake water during partly sunny conditions.

Top choices: neon pink + neon orange.

Worst colors: white + light blue for swimwear

FYI: According to the World Health Organization, drowning is one of the leading causes of death for people ages 1 to 24 globally. Children under the age of 5 are at the highest risk of drowning.

Watch the video https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/09/health/video/swimsuit-color-prevent-drowning-kids-swim-safety-howard-digvid

https://www.today.com/parents/color-test-kids-swimsuits-show-best-colors-are-neon-t219805

Water Safety and Kids: Drowning is preventable.

hhtps://is.gd/wm52JX