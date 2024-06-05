WHAT'S NEW
‘Seeds of Hope’ Summer Day Camps

June 5, 2024

‘Seeds of Hope’ provides (no cost) summer day camps for foster, adopted, and at-risk kids (K-8th grade).  Breaking generational patterns of abuse, neglect, and dependency through Christ!   Jeremiah 29:11

Jana Elliott (‘Heroes Helping Heroes’) shares more about ‘Seeds of Hope’.

‘Seeds of Hope’ Summer Day Camps planned for the weeks of

June 17 – Central Middle (Dobson)

July 8 – King Elementary (King)

July 15 – Forbush Middle (East Bend)

Student sign up  / Volunteer info link: https://heroeshelpingheroes.squarespace.com/summer-camp

Heroes Helping Heroes (HHH) is a network for those who seek social justice and empowerment for innocent orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) both in the United States and around the World. We also hope to inspire caring communities to become “heroes” themselves by uniting them around this common purpose. 

