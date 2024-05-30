WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5 for June 02, 2024

May 30, 2024

Local Songwriter’s Retreat

Faith J. Marks, Kayla Harrell and Ami Shroyer (with “Inspire Worship Company”) share more with Kurt (WBFJ) about a local Songwriter’s Retreat happening Saturday (June 8) from 9am – 5pm at Main Street Baptist in Kernersville. Featuring Jon Azzarello (Mercy Hill Church).  Open to new and experienced song writers.    *A day of community through worship, training, coaching and co-writing. www.inspirecreativecompany.org

 “Open Mic” hosted by Inspire Creative Company on Sunday evening (June 9) from 5pm – 8pm at Main Street Baptist in Kernersville.   All are welcome.  $5 dollar donation.  www.inspirecreativecompany.org

WBFJ  Local Flavors Summer Concert Series.                     Local worship at the Food Court at Hanes Mall happening Thursday evenings (6pm-8pm)    June – August 2024  www.wbfj.fm

 

Plus…

Summer safety: Keeping your family safe while enjoying the sun and water .

Dr. Soren Johnson, pediatrician with Novant Health Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine in Winston-Salem, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ) about the Healthy Living App a useful tool that compares sunscreen (and much more).

FACT: A poor quality sunscreen may prevent sunburn, but won’t shield skin from UVA rays that cause skin aging and possibly melanoma.

Is your sunscreen really protecting you?

EWG Healthy Living App   https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Sunscreen 101: How effective is YOUR sunscreen?   https://is.gd/PGr3bF

Sun safety and kids  https://is.gd/6Se4aE

Water Safety and Prevention  https://is.gd/wm52JX

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 02, 2024)

