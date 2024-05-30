Thursday News for May 30, 2024

No rain in the forecast through the weekend.

Breaking: Fans of “The Chosen” are sure to rejoice! Beginning this Sunday (June 2), episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 will be available for streaming on The Chosen app! Additional episodes will be released for viewing on Thursdays and Sundays over the next 4 weeks.

Sunday evenings at 7pm Eastern

Thursday evenings at 8:30pm

FYI: Season four episodes will be available exclusively in The Chosen app before coming to other viewing platforms later this year. Details at www.thechosen.tv.

Download the FREE ‘Chosen app’ today.

A new look driver’s license on the way.

Your ‘new’ NC-DMV driver’s license will be more secure (over 50 security features to prevent and detect fraud) and have a new laser engraved ‘look’ with a nod to North Carolina including images of the dogwood, the state flag, the Cape Hatteras lighthouse, a marbled salamander, and a Colonial Spanish mustang (horse)? 😊

Officials suggesting that the new ID cards will even ‘sound’ different? The card is made of polycarbonate (a stronger material) with a tinny ‘metal’ sound when tapped on a table.

BTW: You old driver’s licenses and ID cards are still valid until their expiration date.

New RAM leadership. Bonita Hairston Brown is the new chancellor at Winston-Salem State University. Brown is a Wake Forest graduate who grew up in the Lexington area.

And she is a graduate of North Davidson. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wssus-next-chancellor-bonita-brown-says-athletics-are-important-to-any-campus-i-like-to/article

US Postal Service: Please consider ‘a larger capacity mailbox’?

These next generation mailboxes can hold multiple packages, plus your regular letters, cards, even magazines. The larger mailbox space measures 12″ tall at center x 16.5” deep x over 13” wide. https://www.usps.com/packagemailbox/

Falling prices? Walgreens joins Aldi, Target, and Walmart implementing widespread price cuts in its stores. Walgreens “Summer of Savings” will lower prices on more than 1,300 items ranging from vitamins to swimming goggles to potato chips.

This comes after nearly three years of rising retail prices, while incomes remain flat.

https://myfox8.com/news/walgreens-joins-competitors-in-cutting-prices-on-numerous-items/

Free 2-day Pop-up Medical Care Clinic in East Bend happening this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday (June 1 + 2) at Forbush Middle School.

*All RAM dental, vision and medical services are FREE, on a first-come, first-served basis. No ID is required.

Hosted by Remote Area Medical in collaboration with Impact Yadkin.

*Please arrive overnight to the school’s parking! Clinic doors open at 6am each morning.

For more info, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Good News for Wake Forest basketball fans. After testing the waters with the NBA Draft, Hunter Sallis will be returning to the Deacs basketball team. Coach Steve Forbes will now have three of his five starters from last season returning in the Fall.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/basketball/wake-forests-hunter-sallis-decides-to-come-back-for-this-season/article

Josh Mickey has been tapped as the new head football coach at South Stokes.

First round: No rate increase…

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has rejected a North Carolina Rate Bureau’s request to increase specific homeowner insurance rates by an average of 42%.

The Rate Bureau represents companies that write insurance policies.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance received more than 25,000 letters, emails and phone calls from residents and others who oppose the increase.

*A lower increase will likely be negotiated before the end of 2024.

https://ncnewsline.com/briefs/insurance-commissioner-mike-causey-rejects-large-rate-increase/

Move over Marconi and Tesla. Today is Mahlon Loomis day???

Mahlon Loomis was an American dentist from Upstate New York and later moved to northern Virginia. Mr Loomis was also one of the earliest inventors of wireless communication all the way back in the mid-1800s.

Loomis, who wanted to make telegrams ‘wireless’, actually received the patent for ‘wireless telegraphy’ in 1872. What Loomis actually created during several experiments was a radio signal – a type of wireless communication.

His work paved the way for other inventors. Today, wireless communication is something we take for granted – like talking or texting on a mobile phone, surfing the web, watching television, or even listening to WBFJ on the radio.

Today, we celebrate the dreamers…

https://www.fulton.nygenweb.net/bios/loomis.html