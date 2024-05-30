As you listen to WBFJ, celebrate the vision of Mahlon Loomis?

Move over Marconi and Tesla. Thursday is Mahlon Loomis day?

Mahlon Loomis was an American dentist from Upstate New York and later moved to northern Virginia. Mr Loomis was also one of the earliest inventors of wireless communication all the way back in the mid-1800s.

Loomis, who wanted to make telegrams ‘wireless’, actually received the patent for ‘wireless telegraphy’ in 1872. What Loomis actually created during several experiments was a radio signal – a type of wireless communication.

His work paved the way for other inventors. Today, wireless communication is something we take for granted – like talking or texting on a mobile phone, surfing the web, watching television, or even listening to WBFJ on the radio.

Today, we celebrate the dreamers…

https://www.fulton.nygenweb.net/bios/loomis.html