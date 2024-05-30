WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home As you listen to WBFJ, celebrate the vision of Mahlon Loomis?
Telecommunications mobile phone base station radio tower with engineers in industrial concept background vector

As you listen to WBFJ, celebrate the vision of Mahlon Loomis?

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2024

Move over Marconi and Tesla. Thursday is Mahlon Loomis day?

Mahlon Loomis was an American dentist from Upstate New York and later moved to northern Virginia. Mr Loomis was also one of the earliest inventors of wireless communication all the way back in the mid-1800s.

Loomis, who wanted to make telegrams ‘wireless’, actually received the patent for ‘wireless telegraphy’ in 1872. What Loomis actually created during several experiments was a radio signal – a type of wireless communication.

His work paved the way for other inventors. Today, wireless communication is something we take for granted – like talking or texting on a mobile phone, surfing the web, watching television, or even listening to WBFJ on the radio.

Today, we celebrate the dreamers…   

https://www.fulton.nygenweb.net/bios/loomis.html

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

The Chosen: Season 4 streaming update…

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2024

Free Pop-up Medical Care Clinic (June 1 + 2)

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2024

Local Artists Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 30, 2024

Thursday News for May 30, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2024

SUN@5 for June 02, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2024

Overdose in Forsyth County. Reducing stigma, resources

wbfj-verne
May 29, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.