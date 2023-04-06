Local Artists Concert Calendar

WHAT'S NEW
GUILFORD
Lazy E Event Center (High Point)

Saturday, April 22  @ 12noon

Guilford will be celebrating the release of their new self-titled album!
Free Admission  /  Food Trucks  /   http://www.guilfordonline.com

 

MINOR VARIATION
Wait Chapel @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)

Wednesday, April 26 @ 8:00pm

Minor Variation is the Christian ladies a cappella ensemble from Wake Forest University.
Free Admission  /  For more info: (336) 758-5000

 

