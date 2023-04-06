Local Artists Concert Calendar
GUILFORD
Lazy E Event Center (High Point)
Saturday, April 22 @ 12noon
Guilford will be celebrating the release of their new self-titled album!
Free Admission / Food Trucks / http://www.guilfordonline.com
MINOR VARIATION
Wait Chapel @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
Wednesday, April 26 @ 8:00pm
Minor Variation is the Christian ladies a cappella ensemble from Wake Forest University.
Free Admission / For more info: (336) 758-5000
