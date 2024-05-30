WHAT'S NEW
The Chosen: Season 4 streaming update…

May 30, 2024

Beginning this Sunday (June 2), episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 will be available for streaming on The Chosen app! Additional episodes will be released for viewing on Thursdays and Sundays over the next 4 weeks.

Sunday evenings at 7pm Eastern

Thursday evenings at 8:30pm

FYI: Season four episodes will be available exclusively in The Chosen app before coming to other viewing platforms later this year. Details at www.thechosen.tv.

Download the FREE ‘Chosen app’ today.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/wait-finally-over-heres-how-you-can-stream-chosen-season-4?

