Friday News for May 31, 2024

Summer officially begins June 20.

Free 2-day Pop-up Medical Care Clinic in East Bend happening this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday (June 1 + 2) at Forbush Middle School.

*All RAM dental, vision and medical services are FREE, on a first-come, first-served basis. No ID is required.

Hosted by Remote Area Medical in collaboration with Impact Yadkin.

*Please arrive overnight to the school’s parking! Clinic doors open at 6am each morning.

For more info, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Big news for fans of “The Chosen”. Beginning this Sunday (June 2), episodes of

The Chosen: Season 4 will be available for streaming on The Chosen app! Additional episodes will be released for viewing on Thursdays and Sundays over the next 4 weeks.

Sunday evenings at 7pm Eastern…Thursday evenings at 8:30pm

FYI: Season four episodes will be available exclusively in The Chosen app before coming to other viewing platforms later this year.

Download the FREE ‘Chosen app’ today. Details at www.thechosen.tv.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/wait-finally-over-heres-how-you-can-stream-chosen-season-4?

You could get paid $2,500 to watch upcoming summer movies?

The site CableTV.com is looking for a “chief of cinema”. The ‘job’ is simple: watch five upcoming summer movie releases at your local theater and get paid… $2,500.

Apply through June 17, 2024. A link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://www.cabletv.com/entertainment/summer-of-cinema-dream-job#Apply

Historic verdict. A unanimous New York City jury has found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony charges for falsifying business records in an effort to keep information from voters ahead of the 2016 election.

Sentencing is still to come. An appeal is in the works…

https://www.newsnationnow.com/trump-investigation/manhattan/trump-trial-verdict-live-updates/

https://www.npr.org/2024/05/31/g-s1-2024/trump-trial-verdict-analysis

Dallas Mavericks will face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Game 1 scheduled to begin on June 6 at the Garden in Boston.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/30/sport/dallas-mavericks-advance-nba-finals/index.html

Hospice of Davidson County (HODC) recently dedicated an education center in honor of the legacy of Gary Drake.

Gary Drake served as CEO of Hospice of Davidson County from 1993 until retiring in 2009. Gary was a well-known and beloved advocate for Hospice on both local and state levels. During his tenure, Gary was the driving force for envisioning, securing funding and building the current Hospice of Davidson County location.

Sadly, Gary passed away unexpectedly in 2017. The Drake family was on hand for a private ribbon cutting.

*”Beyond his passion for education and quality care for our community, Gary is remembered warmly by the HODC for conducting short meetings, maintaining an endless supply of yellow legal pads, and sharing York Peppermint Patties. 🙂

‘Well done, good and faithful servant’ (Matthew 25:21)

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/hospice-of-davidson-county-dedicates-new-education-center

Best days to fill up? Mondays and Fridays offer the lowest average gas prices

Source: GasBuddy.