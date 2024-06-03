Monday News for June 03, 2024

Summer officially begins June 20.

Best days to fill up: Mondays and Fridays offer the lowest average gas prices. Source: GasBuddy.

K-12: Last week of school for many (quote)

“School’s (almost) out for summer! Remember, learning never stops.

Explore, discover, and keep your curiosity alive!”

Deep Discounts: What to buy and save during the month of June…

Spring Clothes Clearance

Flower Bulbs

PC Games

Yankee Candle Semi-Annual Sale is underway right now.

Bath & Body Works hosting its semi-annual sale mid-month.

Father’s Day Clearance (after Sunday, June 16) https://clark.com/save-money/june-deals/

Americans, worn down by high inflation and interest rates, are seeking out bargains! And retailers that offer bargains are benefitting.

Ross Stores, America’s largest off-price retailer, reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts last week. Company executives said they’re planning on opening about 90 new stores this year. FYI: TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Dollar General stores have experienced an increase in foot traffic (and profits) in the first quarter. www.cnn.com/2024/06/02/economy/stocks-week-ahead-americans-trading-down/index.html?

Pat Sajak is retiring. This week will be a series of “Thanks for the Memories” shows leading up to Sajak’s final show on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is set to air this Friday (June 7).

Pat Sajak has been the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ over 41 seasons.

BTW: Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties and Vanna White will continue to co-host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’. (Seacrest will also remain the host of “American Idol.”)

Before hosting “Wheel”, Sajak joined KNBC in Los Angeles as a weatherman in 1977.

https://wgntv.com/news/nexstar-media-wire/pat-sajaks-final-wheel-of-fortune-episode-as-host-is-set-heres-when-it-will-air/

The GOAT. Simone Biles winning a record-extending ninth all-around national title at the US Gymnastics Championships on Sunday, ahead of the Olympic Trials later this month.

*The Summer Olympic Games in Paris beginning July 26 – August 11. 2024.

www.cnn.com/2024/06/02/sport/simone-biles-xfinity-us-gymnastics-championships-second-day-spt-intl/index.html

Topping the list of the nation’s “dirtiest” cities is Houston, Texas, followed by Newark, New Jersey, San Bernardino, California, Detroit, Michigan and Jersey City, New Jersey. On the flip side, Virginia Beach, Virginia, stood out as the cleanest city for the second year in a row with low pollution levels and high consumer satisfaction.

Other top performers included Fremont, California; Des Moines, Iowa and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The list compiled by LawnStarter which evaluated more than 150 of the biggest US cities, focusing on pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and resident satisfaction.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/triad-city-among-the-least-polluted-in-america/

Update: The state Insurance commissioner has approved an 8% statewide average increase for ‘dwelling insurance rates’, much than the 50% increase requested by the N.C. Rate Bureau. The rates increase will go into effect November 1st… https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/dwelling-insurance-rates-to-rise-79-in-most-of-triad/article

Mexico’s projected presidential winner. Claudia Sheinbaum, climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor, will become the first woman president in the country’s 200-year history. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mexico-first-female-president-claudia-sheinbaum/

The Rams looking for a new head basketball coach. Cleo Hill, Jr is leaving Winston-Salem State University for the head coaching job at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. https://myfox8.com/sports/basketball/college-basketball/mens-basketball-head-coach-cleo-hill-jr-leaving-winston-salem-state-university/

EV news…

Jeep, widely known for making rugged off-road vehicles, has unveiled its first fully electric SUV for the North American market.

The Jeep ‘Wagoneer S’ will be available in the US and Canada later this year with a starting price of around $72,000 for well-equipped models.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/30/business/jeep-reveals-its-first-american-ev/index.html?

The Arts Based School in Winston-Salem has been awarded a grant by the EPA for the purchase of an all-electric bus. The new electric school bus should be available by December.

https://www.wfdd.org/story/arts-based-school-will-purchase-all-electric-school-bus-grant-epa