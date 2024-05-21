WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: High Point Heroes Club

SUN@5: High Point Heroes Club

wbfj-verne
May 21, 2024

High Point Heroes Club is a monthly gathering of local veterans (retired and active duty).

Timpani Troxler, ASPIRE Program Director with the City of High Point Parks and Rec Department, shares with Verne (WBFJ radio).

The next gathering of the High Point Heroes Club is Friday, June 7. A Kayaking trip is planned.

Call Timpani for more info (336) 883-3483                                              Email: timpani.troxler@highpointnc.gov

 

PLUS…

 

Cicadas are emerging across the Piedmont Triad. Just listen!  This is a re-play of Verne’s conversation with Rebecca Craps (NC State Cooperative Extension Agent with Forsyth County) about the noisy bugs and what to expect.  Rebecca will also explain the  benefits of No Mow May. Wild spaces are OK. And why cutting off our porch light helps with bird migration.

 Rebecca Craps is the NC State Cooperative Extension Agent with Forsyth County / Natural Resources and Environmental Systems https://www.forsyth.cc/CES

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 26, 2024)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

2024 Summer Camps

wbfj-kurt
May 22, 2024

Thrive NCHE Homeschool Conference (May 23-25)

wbfj-verne
May 22, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 22, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 22, 2024

Wycliffe: Local Churches take lead in Bible Translation

wbfj-verne
May 22, 2024

Wednesday News for May 22, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 22, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.