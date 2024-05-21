SUN@5: High Point Heroes Club

High Point Heroes Club is a monthly gathering of local veterans (retired and active duty).

Timpani Troxler, ASPIRE Program Director with the City of High Point Parks and Rec Department, shares with Verne (WBFJ radio).

The next gathering of the High Point Heroes Club is Friday, June 7. A Kayaking trip is planned.

Call Timpani for more info (336) 883-3483 Email: timpani.troxler@highpointnc.gov

PLUS…

Cicadas are emerging across the Piedmont Triad. Just listen! This is a re-play of Verne’s conversation with Rebecca Craps (NC State Cooperative Extension Agent with Forsyth County) about the noisy bugs and what to expect. Rebecca will also explain the benefits of No Mow May. Wild spaces are OK. And why cutting off our porch light helps with bird migration.

Rebecca Craps is the NC State Cooperative Extension Agent with Forsyth County / Natural Resources and Environmental Systems https://www.forsyth.cc/CES

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 26, 2024)