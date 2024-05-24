Friday News for May 24, 2024

Sunshine with above normal temperatures through the weekend. Summer officially begins June 20

Memorial Day: “Fallen, but not forgotten”

Remembering all that paid the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ while serving in the US military.

Cheap Gas: Best (worst) days to fill up?

Mondays (and Fridays) offer the lowest average gas prices.

Thursdays (and Wednesdays) are the most expensive days to fill up.

Source: GasBuddy. https://clark.com/cars/best-day-to-buy-gas/

Americans will eat 818 hot dogs per second on Memorial Day.

That’s a few wieners short of 71 million in one day.

https://www.foodandwine.com/american-hot-dog-consumption-8653223

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, May 24, 2024

On Stage School of Dance in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Local Baseball

Last night: Winston-Salem Dash (3-2) win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods

Fireworks Friday: The DASH hosting Bowling Green. First pitch at 7pm.

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2024-05

Memorial Day (Monday evening) WS DASH vs Hickory Crawdads in Winston-Salem. 7pm first pitch. Post-game Fireworks.

Still picking: Strawberry season isn’t over yet! (VH 32 on FRI. VH 34 on MON)

Rhonda with Ingram’s Family Farm in Archdale near High Point shares about the availability of fresh strawberries through Memorial Day weekend and possibility into early June! Ingram’s Strawberry Farm is located at 6121 Riverdale Drive in High Point (Archdale)

Call (336) 431-2369 daily to check on the availability of strawberries! Also on Facebook!

www.facebook.com/ingramsstrawberryfarm

*Verne (along with wife Paula and daughter Mariah) enjoyed an afternoon at Ingram’s recently. The strawberries they picked were plentiful (and very tasty)!!

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police will close sections of several downtown streets Friday and Saturday for the Winston-Salem Cycling and Gears and Guitars concert events.

On Friday evening (6 p.m. to 11:30pm) = officers will close sections of Holly Avenue, West Fourth Street, North Spruce Street, North Marshall Street, North Cherry Street and North Trade Street.

Saturday morning (9am to 1:30pm) = Barricades and traffic detours will be placed on sections of East Seventh, Sixth and Fifth streets as well as North Research Parkway, Vine Street and North Patterson Avenue for the Criterium Race.

https://www.winstonsalemcycling.com/

Memorial Day Weekend

The un-official start of Summer

Lots of activities. Cook outs. Most pools are open…

Monday is Memorial Day.

The last Monday of May, commemorates the men and women who paid the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ while serving in the US military.

On Monday, you will notice US flags across the Triad being flown at half staff from sunrise until NOON, then raise it to full height from noon to sunset.

Day 2 of the Thrive / NCHE Homeschool Conference

at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

The 3-day homeschool conference runs thru Saturday.

-Christ centered speakers. Lots of Vendors. Activities for kids and teens.

College Resource Fair. (Onsite registration opens at 8:30am on Friday and Saturday).

*Check out reduced one-day prices for Saturday at www.nche.com/thrive/

For the third consecutive year, App State football has sold out of season tickets.

The Mountaineers set attendance records for the third straight year in 2023 with an average crowd of 34,734 fans at The Rock (in Boone).

*NOT a season tickets holder? You can join the 2025 season ticket waitlist.

NOAA predicting ‘an above-average Atlantic hurricane season’ for 2024.

NOAA forecasting there will be 17 to 25 total named storms…of these storms, eight to 13 are anticipated to become hurricanes.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/noaa-extraordinary-2024-atlantic-hurricane-season/

Free Pop-up Medical Care Clinic coming to East Bend June 1st and 2nd.

R-A-M (or Remote Area Medical) will hold a free, two-day pop-up clinic on June 1-2

(Sat + Sun) at Forbush Middle School (1431 Falcon Road) in East Bend.

*All RAM dental, vision and medical services are FREE, and provided on a first-come, first-served basis. No ID is required. In collaboration with Impact Yadkin.

For more info, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org Call 865-579-1530.