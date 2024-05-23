Thursday News for May 23, 2024

Above normal temperatures through Memorial Day. Summer officially begins June 20

Cheap Gas: Best (worst) days to fill up?

Mondays (and Fridays) offer the lowest average gas prices.

Thursdays (and Wednesdays) are the most expensive days to fill up.

Source: GasBuddy . https://clark.com/cars/best-day-to-buy-gas/

Circle K Fuel Day (May 23)

Get 40 cents off every gallon of fuel between 4 pm and 7 pm (this afternoon) directly at the pumps. BTW: Circle K will donate 10% from all Fuel Day profits to the ‘Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation’! www.circlek.com/

The Thrive / NCHE Homeschool Conference begins this afternoon (May 23) at 1pm at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

The 3-day homeschool conference runs thru Saturday.

-Christ centered speakers. Lots of Vendors. Activities for kids and teens.

College Resource Fair. (Onsite registration opens at 8:30am on Friday and Saturday).

*Check out reduced one-day prices for Thursday and Saturday at www.nche.com/thrive/

Summer Day Camps offering Hope…

‘Seeds of Hope’ provides ‘no cost’ summer day camps for foster, adopted, and at-risk kids (K-8th grade). Their mission: to nurture spiritual, physical and emotional growth through their annual ‘Seeds of Hope’ (no-cost) Summer Camps.

Thanks to Jana Elliott (‘Heroes Helping Heroes’) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share more about ‘Seeds of Hope’.

Student sign up and volunteer info on the News Blog (and the WBFJ Facebook page)

https://heroeshelpingheroes.squarespace.com/summer-camp

12… That’s how many diapers some infants can use per day, totaling up to $100 or more per month per baby, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Price Realtors Archdale (Trindale Road) High Point = Noon – 4pm

Capella Church of Christ (Flat Shoals Road) in King = 1:30 – 6pm

Davie Construction Company (Kinderton Way, Suite 200) Bermuda Run = 11am – 3:30pm

North Davidson Lions Club (Community Road) Lexington = 1:30pm – 6pm

Summerfield Fire Department = 2pm – 6:30pm

Friday, May 24, 2024

On Stage School of Dance in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Local Baseball

Wed night: Winston-Salem Dash (4-1) win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods

The DASH hosting Bowling Green TONIGHT through Sunday. First pitch at 7pm.

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2024-05

Memorial Day (Monday evening) WS DASH vs Hickory Crawdads in Winston-Salem. 7pm first pitch. Post-game Fireworks.

Destructive storms and tornadoes in Iowa this week have claimed at least five lives and injured dozens of others. An EF-3 tornado struck the small town of Greenfield on

Tuesday — about 50 miles southwest of Des Moines.

Update: Samaritan’s Purse has staff on the ground in southwest Iowa.

A Disaster Relief Unit—a tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment—departed North Wilkesboro on Wednesday to provide much needed assistance for families in Iowa. Disaster relief specialists are continuing to coordinate with local churches and authorities in Greenfield to help hurting families start to recover. Details about the response (and to Volunteer) go to SamaritansPurse.org

Mailbox Improvement Week is an annual ‘encouragement’ campaign from the US Postal Service to gently urge homeowners to perform maintenance on their mailboxes.

How’s your mailbox? Some suggestions include…

Remounting a loose mailbox post.

Consider replacing loose hinges on the mailbox door.

Repainting mailboxes that are rusted or peeling.

Adding or replace house numbers.

BTW: Vertical height of a mailbox at the road should be 3.5 to 4 feet from the ground to the bottom of the box.

A big shout out to those who brave the snow, sleet, rain, heat and gloom of night to deliver letters and packages to more than 167 million addresses – daily.

Mailbox Improvement Week runs thru May 25. https://about.usps.com/postal-bulletin/2024/pb22649/html/

Memphis mansion on hold? Graceland can stay in the hands of Elvis Presley’s family – for the time being…after a Tennessee court official ruled Wednesday that a mysterious company trying to sell the former home of Elvis…is likely committing fraud.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/22/investing/graceland-foreclosure-hearing/index.html?u

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced an additional $7.7 billion in student debt relief for around 160,000 Americans. CNN

The Justice Department and several states have filed a lawsuit against Live Nation, citing alleged antitrust violations due to the market dominance of its Ticketmaster unit.

For many critics of the company, the Swift debacle revealed how a lack of competition has led to poor customer service, confusing pricing and expensive ticketing fees. CNN