2023 Summer Camps

WINSHAPE CAMP

Millford Hills United Methodist Church (Salisbury)

June 5 – June 9

This is a Day Camp designed for students Kindergarten – 6th Grade

Activities include: sports, arts, games, Bible study & more in a Christ-centered environment!

https://camps.winshape.org/day-camps/salisbury-nc/



CAMP KALEIDEUM (Winston-Salem)

June 5 – August 25

Day & Half-Day camps are available for boys and girls ages 3 years old – 8th grade at both locations – North & Downtown.

Explore everything from bubbles and slime to coding and drones!

http://www.kaleideum.org

MT. SHEPHERD RETREAT CENTER (Asheboro)

June 11 – August 18

Day & Overnight Camps (depending on grade) are available for boys and girls 1st-12th grade.

Activities include: swimming, fishing, hiking, high ropes course, games & more!

http://www.mtshepherd.org



MERRIWOOD CHRISTIAN CAMP (Clemmons)

June 12 – August 11

Day & Overnight Camps (depending on grade) are available for boys and girls 1st-12th grade.

Activities include: climbing wall, paddle boats, riflery, sports, crafts, swimming, canoeing, chapel & more!

http://www.campmerriwood.net

YMCA CAMP HANES (King)

June 18 – August 14

Day & Overnight Camps are available for boys and girls ages 6-16

Activities include: climbing wall, archery, riflery, sports, arts, crafts, kayaking, swimming, & more!

http://www.camphanes.org

CAMP CARAWAY & CAMP MUNDO SUMMER CAMP (Asheboro)

June 19 – August 14

Children’s Church Camps runs throughout the summer months for boys and girls 1st-6th grade.

Specific and weekly themed camps are also available.

Activities include: swimming, climbing wall, archery, kayaking, fishing & zip line, sports, games & more!

https://campcaraway.org/



MISSION 2:10 CAMP (Winston-Salem)

June 26 – June 30

This is an Overnight Camp and is available for boys and girls ages 12-18

Camp will include: evangelism outreach, worship services, games & service projects.

Hosted by City Lights Ministry

https://www.citylightsministry.org/

