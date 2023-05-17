2023 Summer Camps
WINSHAPE CAMP
Millford Hills United Methodist Church (Salisbury)
June 5 – June 9
This is a Day Camp designed for students Kindergarten – 6th Grade
Activities include: sports, arts, games, Bible study & more in a Christ-centered environment!
https://camps.winshape.org/day-camps/salisbury-nc/
CAMP KALEIDEUM (Winston-Salem)
June 5 – August 25
Day & Half-Day camps are available for boys and girls ages 3 years old – 8th grade at both locations – North & Downtown.
Explore everything from bubbles and slime to coding and drones!
http://www.kaleideum.org
MT. SHEPHERD RETREAT CENTER (Asheboro)
June 11 – August 18
Day & Overnight Camps (depending on grade) are available for boys and girls 1st-12th grade.
Activities include: swimming, fishing, hiking, high ropes course, games & more!
http://www.mtshepherd.org
MERRIWOOD CHRISTIAN CAMP (Clemmons)
June 12 – August 11
Day & Overnight Camps (depending on grade) are available for boys and girls 1st-12th grade.
Activities include: climbing wall, paddle boats, riflery, sports, crafts, swimming, canoeing, chapel & more!
http://www.campmerriwood.net
YMCA CAMP HANES (King)
June 18 – August 14
Day & Overnight Camps are available for boys and girls ages 6-16
Activities include: climbing wall, archery, riflery, sports, arts, crafts, kayaking, swimming, & more!
http://www.camphanes.org
CAMP CARAWAY & CAMP MUNDO SUMMER CAMP (Asheboro)
June 19 – August 14
Children’s Church Camps runs throughout the summer months for boys and girls 1st-6th grade.
Specific and weekly themed camps are also available.
Activities include: swimming, climbing wall, archery, kayaking, fishing & zip line, sports, games & more!
https://campcaraway.org/
MISSION 2:10 CAMP (Winston-Salem)
June 26 – June 30
This is an Overnight Camp and is available for boys and girls ages 12-18
Camp will include: evangelism outreach, worship services, games & service projects.
Hosted by City Lights Ministry
https://www.citylightsministry.org/
WINSHAPE CAMP
Rich Fork Baptist Church (Thomasville)
July 10 – July 14
This is a Day Camp designed for students Kindergarten – 6th Grade
Activities include: sports, arts, games, Bible study & more in a Christ-centered environment!
https://camps.winshape.org/day-camps/thomasville-nc/