Thrive NCHE Homeschool Conference (May 23-25)
The Thrive: NCHE Homeschool Conference happening this Thursday – Saturday (May 23 – 25) at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
*Christ centered speakers. Vendors. Activities for kids and teens. College Resource Fair.
Onsite registration starts at 1pm on Thursday
(8:30am on Friday and Saturday).
*Check out reduced one-day prices for Thursday and Saturday at www.nche.com/thrive/
