WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Thrive NCHE Homeschool Conference (May 23-25)

Thrive NCHE Homeschool Conference (May 23-25)

wbfj-verne
May 22, 2024

The Thrive: NCHE Homeschool Conference happening this Thursday – Saturday (May 23 – 25) at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

*Christ centered speakers. Vendors. Activities for kids and teens. College Resource Fair.

Onsite registration starts at 1pm on Thursday

(8:30am on Friday and Saturday).

*Check out reduced one-day prices for Thursday and Saturday at www.nche.com/thrive/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

2024 Summer Camps

wbfj-kurt
May 22, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 22, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 22, 2024

Wycliffe: Local Churches take lead in Bible Translation

wbfj-verne
May 22, 2024

Wednesday News for May 22, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 22, 2024

Memorial Day Observances

wbfj-kurt
May 21, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.