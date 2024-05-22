Wednesday Word

April 27, 2019

It was a day like any other day, nothing unusual or out of the ordinary. A not-so-busy Saturday for my wife Nancy and I, at least I thought so, but the day would soon change. No, it’s not a date that will “live in infamy,” but a date that I would soon not forget.

As you are reading this, you may be trying to shuffle through your mind, “what happened April 2019 that I’m not remembering?” It’s not like that. This is just personal to me and you will see… keep reading.

So, as we usually do, Nancy and I went out for dinner that evening. We ending up deciding on eating at The Filling Station, a restaurant we both like. When we got there and much to my surprised, about 20-25 people were there waiting to surprise me for an early 60th birthday! My birthday is mid-May, so this gathering was far enough removed from my birthday that I wouldn’t suspect anything. Smart thinking on Nancy’s part. With the help of our kids, she got me. There were family, friends and even co-workers there, worlds were colliding. I was totally caught off guard!

The reason I say “even co-workers” were there, is because we see each other practically every day, and sometimes more than our own families and friends, so choosing to spend even more time together, especially away from the office, speaks to me.

The older I get, the more I realize how precious and delicate life really is. We all get busy with life with the day-to-day distractions, but learn to take time to enjoy and appreciate life for what it really is, a vapor or as one Bible translation calls it, a mist.

I encourage you to get together with friends or a family member, take a walk, do something recreational and non-competitive, have good conversations over coffee or lunch often or maybe call a loved one, visit an elderly relative, all of this in the Spirit of the Lord. Live life with no regrets. That Saturday, April 27, 2019 made me realize that even more than ever.

Life is short – Eat cake… pink lemonade birthday cake that is!

Why you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life?

You are a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes.

James 4:14

KURT