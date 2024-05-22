Wycliffe: Local Churches take lead in Bible Translation

God is raising up local churches around the world to take the lead in Bible translation in their own communities, countries and even entire regions, accelerating the pace of translation work like never before

Recently, Andrew Flemming with Wycliffe Bible Translators visited a church in Madagascar. This particular church has more than 300 volunteers working to translate four full Bibles in four years while collaborating with translation partners.

Fact: Nearly 1,200 languages have ‘zero access’ to the Scriptures (according to Progress Bible Data)

Learn more about Wycliffe Bible Translators at https://wycliffe.org/

“As it is written, how beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!” Romans 10:15 NIV (Apostle Paul referencing Isaiah 52:7)