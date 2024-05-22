Wednesday News for May 22, 2024

Above normal temperatures through your Memorial Day weekend. 29 days away = Summer officially begins June 20

The Thrive / NCHE Homeschool Conference happening this Thursday – Saturday (May 23 – 25) at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. Christ centered speakers. Vendors. Activities for kids and teens. College Resource Fair. Onsite registration starts at 1pm on Thursday (8:30am on Friday and Saturday). *Check out reduced one-day prices for Thursday and Saturday at www.nche.com/thrive/

More Americans are turning 65. Over 11,000 Americans will reach that traditional retirement age (65) daily in 2024, according to the Alliance for Lifetime Income

Wednesday only. McDonald’s is giving away a FREE 6-piece Chicken McNuggets when you order through the McDonald’s app. No purchase is necessary

(plus, you can add your favorite dipping sauce to your order).

Triad ladder of Hope needs donations of toys for their ‘fresh start bags’.

When kids get a ‘fresh start bag’s from Triad Ladder of Hope – they get a blanket, an age-appropriate bible, and a toy. Some of our older kids enjoy getting earbuds, mp3 players, wallets, keychains, makeup/nail polish and other fun items.

Details at https://triadladderofhope.weebly.com/donation-drive.html

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash taking on the Bolling Green Hot Rods

TONIGHT 7pm. First Responders night at DASH Ballpark

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2024-05

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Vulcan Materials (N. Patterson Ave) in Winston Salem = 8am – 12:30pm

Mt. Carmel Friends Church in East Bend = 1pm – 5:30pm

Ragsdale YMCA in Jamestown = 2pm – 6pm

Pinnacle Financial Partners (New Garden Rd) Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Help Wanted: Bethesda Church in Welcome is seeking a passionate and enthusiastic Music Director and a pianist for one combined service on Sunday mornings. Please email office@bumcl.org for more information and to apply

Fact: Nearly 1,200 languages have ‘zero access’ to the Scriptures (according to Progress Bible Data)

Local churches across the globe are taking the lead in Bible translation.

God is raising up local churches around the world to take the lead in Bible translation in their own communities, countries and even entire regions, accelerating the pace of translation work like never before

Recently, Andrew Flemming with Wycliffe Bible Translators visited a church in Madagascar. This particular church has more than 300 volunteers working to translate four full Bibles in four years while collaborating with translation partners.

Learn more about Wycliffe Bible Translators at https://wycliffe.org/

“As it is written, how beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!”

(the Apostle Paul referencing Isaiah 52:7 in Romans 10:15 NIV)

How’s your mailbox?

Mailbox Improvement Week is an annual ‘encouragement’ campaign from the US Postal Service to gently urge homeowners to perform maintenance on their mailboxes.

Some suggestions include…

Remounting a loose mailbox post.

Consider replacing loose hinges on the mailbox door.

Repainting mailboxes that are rusted or peeling.

Adding or replace house numbers.

BTW: Vertical height of a mailbox at the road should be 3.5 to 4 feet from the ground to the bottom of the box.

A big shout out to those who brave the snow, sleet, rain, heat and gloom of night to deliver letters and packages to more than 167 million addresses – daily.

Mailbox Improvement Week runs thru May 25. https://about.usps.com/postal-bulletin/2024/pb22649/html/

When it comes to recycling plastic bottles, should we leave the cap on or off?

According to the City of Winston-Salem: Plastic drink bottles = either id fine.

Glass bottles and jars = remove the cap or lid.

Recycling officials for the City of Greensboro: Plastic bottles = lids or caps left on for recycling. BTW: Greensboro doesn’t recycle glass? Source: Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-do-we-leave-tops-on-bottles-jars-for-recycling

Guardian ad Litem Volunteer Training sessions begin this Thursday (May 23 – June 27). Please sign up now: https://volunteerforgal.org/what-is-a-guardian-ad-litem/

The Guardian ad Litem program in North Carolina is celebrating 40 years of advocating for children in foster care in our state.

The Town of Summerfield is in crisis mode. On Sunday, the staff, including seven staffers and two seasonal employees, have collectively resigned over the treatment of Town Manager Scott Whitaker (by the town council) and their decision not to renew his contract. https://www.rhinotimes.com/news/entire-summerfield-town-staff-resigns-in-mass-exodus/

Israel has recalled its ambassadors to Norway and Ireland after the two countries joined Spain in recognizing a Palestinian state.

The announcement comes after this week’s decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusations that Israel’s prime minister and defense minister, along with Hamas leader have committed war crimes…

https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/norway-ireland-spain-recognize-palestinian-state-israel-fights-efforts-handcuff-jewish

Layoffs at Pixar. Disney is laying around 200 employees from Pixar Animation Studios in a planned ‘restructuring’ move.

https://myfox8.com/news/entertainment/disney-laying-off-14-percent-of-pixar-workforce-reports/

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter is suing to stop a foreclosure sale of Graceland – the late singer’s historic Memphis home set for Thursday? CNN