Veterans Resource Fair
May 21, 2024
Area Veterans age 50+ are invited to attend TODAY (Tuesday, May 21) from noon – 2pm at the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center on Eastchester Drive in High Point.
Health screenings, important resources, giveaways and a boxed lunch.
Call 336.883.3584 for more info.
https://www.highpointnc.gov/DocumentCenter/View/18781/Senior-Center-Newsletter?bidId=
