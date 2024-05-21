WHAT'S NEW
May 21, 2024

Veterans Resource Fair

Area Veterans age 50+ are invited to attend TODAY (Tuesday, May 21) from noon – 2pm at the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center on Eastchester Drive in High Point.

Health screenings, important resources, giveaways and a boxed lunch.

Call 336.883.3584 for more info.

https://www.highpointnc.gov/DocumentCenter/View/18781/Senior-Center-Newsletter?bidId=

