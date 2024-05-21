Mailbox Improvement Week (May 20-25)
Mailbox Improvement Week is an annual ‘encouragement’ campaign from the US Postal Service to gently urge homeowners to perform maintenance on their mailboxes.
How’s your mailbox?
Some suggestions include…
Remounting a loose mailbox post.
Consider replacing loose hinges on the mailbox door.
Repainting mailboxes that are rusted or peeling.
Adding or replace house numbers.
BTW: Vertical height of a mailbox at the road should be 3.5 to 4 feet from the ground to the bottom of the box.
A big shout out to those who brave the snow, sleet, rain, heat and gloom of night to deliver letters and packages to more than 167 million addresses – daily.
Mailbox Improvement Week runs thru May 25. https://about.usps.com/postal-bulletin/2024/pb22649/html/