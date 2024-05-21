WHAT'S NEW
Mailbox Improvement Week (May 20-25)

Mailbox Improvement Week (May 20-25)

wbfj-verne
May 21, 2024

Mailbox Improvement Week is an annual ‘encouragement’ campaign from the US Postal Service to gently urge homeowners to perform maintenance on their mailboxes.

How’s your mailbox?

Some suggestions include…

Remounting a loose mailbox post.

Consider replacing loose hinges on the mailbox door.

Repainting mailboxes that are rusted or peeling.

Adding or replace house numbers.

BTW: Vertical height of a mailbox at the road should be 3.5 to 4 feet from the ground to the bottom of the box.

A big shout out to those who brave the snow, sleet, rain, heat and gloom of night to deliver letters and packages to more than 167 million addresses – daily.

Mailbox Improvement Week runs thru May 25. https://about.usps.com/postal-bulletin/2024/pb22649/html/

