Mailbox Improvement Week (May 20-25)

Mailbox Improvement Week is an annual ‘encouragement’ campaign from the US Postal Service to gently urge homeowners to perform maintenance on their mailboxes.

How’s your mailbox?

Some suggestions include…

Remounting a loose mailbox post.

Consider replacing loose hinges on the mailbox door.

Repainting mailboxes that are rusted or peeling.

Adding or replace house numbers.

BTW: Vertical height of a mailbox at the road should be 3.5 to 4 feet from the ground to the bottom of the box.

A big shout out to those who brave the snow, sleet, rain, heat and gloom of night to deliver letters and packages to more than 167 million addresses – daily.

Mailbox Improvement Week runs thru May 25. https://about.usps.com/postal-bulletin/2024/pb22649/html/