Friday News for May 3, 2024
WBFJ Sharathon (Final hours!) Call 336 – 777- 1893
Thank you for praying and giving through the ministry of WBFJ!
Make your FAITH PROMISE (online) now at wbfj.fm …and THANK YOU !!!!
Prayer Circle on Church Street in downtown Winston Salem TODAY.
Join Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministry this Friday afternoon (May 3) for a season of prayer at the Forsyth County Jail. Assemble at 5:15pm. Prayer time at 5:30pm.
Praying for those incarcerated (and their families). Details at www.forsythjpm.org
American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, May 3, 2024
YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS
- Local Strawberry Farms
Area farms are now open (based on availability). Local farm locator at the News Blog.
National Small Business Week (April 28 – May 4, 2024)
Salute to our local ‘Mom and Pop business owners’. We LOVE you!
There are over 7 million ‘small businesses’ in the US, according to the US Census.
https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/03/mom-and-pop-businesses-key-contributors-to-united-states-economy.html
‘Local businesses’ that partner with WBFJ on a regular basis include…
Ketchie Creek (Clemmons + Mocksville)
Ray’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service
Clemmons Family Dental
Hartsoe and Associates
Lewisville Drug Company
Hayworth-Miller
Gwyn Services
M-L-C Discount
Village Inn of Clemmons
Brookstown Inn (WS)
Downtown Grill
ChilMor Roofing & Construction (WS)
Kiser Country Mercantile & Coffee Shop in Welcome
Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem ‘Annual Used Book Sale’ continues thru Saturday.
*Friday (May 3) = 9am – 9pm… Saturday (May 4) = 8am – 2pm
Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Parking at Gate 5 (Deacon Blvd).
Free Admission. Free Parking. https://www.shepherdscenter.org/
May is Stroke Awareness Month
Every 3.5 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke
Every Second Counts. Know the SIGNS. Check out the News Blog for details.
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/stroke?search-term=stroke
Box Office Update
“Unsung Hero” still in the Top 5 after its opening weekend nationwide.