Friday News for May 3, 2024

Prayer Circle on Church Street in downtown Winston Salem TODAY.

Join Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministry this Friday afternoon (May 3) for a season of prayer at the Forsyth County Jail. Assemble at 5:15pm. Prayer time at 5:30pm.

Praying for those incarcerated (and their families). Details at www.forsythjpm.org

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, May 3, 2024

YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Local Strawberry Farms

Area farms are now open (based on availability). Local farm locator at the News Blog.

National Small Business Week (April 28 – May 4, 2024)

Salute to our local ‘Mom and Pop business owners’. We LOVE you!

There are over 7 million ‘small businesses’ in the US, according to the US Census.

https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/03/mom-and-pop-businesses-key-contributors-to-united-states-economy.html

‘Local businesses’ that partner with WBFJ on a regular basis include…

Ketchie Creek (Clemmons + Mocksville)

Ray’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service

Clemmons Family Dental

Hartsoe and Associates

Lewisville Drug Company

Hayworth-Miller

Gwyn Services

M-L-C Discount

Village Inn of Clemmons

Brookstown Inn (WS)

Downtown Grill

ChilMor Roofing & Construction (WS)

Kiser Country Mercantile & Coffee Shop in Welcome

Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem ‘Annual Used Book Sale’ continues thru Saturday.

*Friday (May 3) = 9am – 9pm… Saturday (May 4) = 8am – 2pm

Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Parking at Gate 5 (Deacon Blvd).

Free Admission. Free Parking. https://www.shepherdscenter.org/

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Every 3.5 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke

Every Second Counts. Know the SIGNS. Check out the News Blog for details.

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/stroke?search-term=stroke

Box Office Update

“Unsung Hero” still in the Top 5 after its opening weekend nationwide.