Guardian ad Litem Volunteer Training sessions begin May 23
May 16, 2024
Guardian ad Litem (Forsyth) Volunteer Training sessions begin May 23 and last through June 27, 2024.
Details / sign up today: https://volunteerforgal.org/what-is-a-guardian-ad-litem/
The Guardian ad Litem program in North Carolina is celebrating 40 years of advocating for children in foster care in our state.
Previous Post « Pray For & Stand With Israel
Next Post Concert Calendar »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.