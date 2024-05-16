WHAT'S NEW
Guardian ad Litem Volunteer Training sessions begin May 23

May 16, 2024

Guardian ad Litem (Forsyth) Volunteer Training sessions begin May 23 and last through June 27, 2024.

Details / sign up today: https://volunteerforgal.org/what-is-a-guardian-ad-litem/

The Guardian ad Litem program in North Carolina is celebrating 40 years of advocating for children in foster care in our state.

 

 

