Friday News for May 17, 2024

Showers still in the forecast for the weekend. But not a rain out?

Krispy Kreme has partnered with Dolly Parton for its first celebrity-inspired sweet treats. The Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection features four new flavors… Banana Puddin’ Pie, Peachy Keen Cobbler, Chocolate Crème Pie and the Dolly Dazzler! In stores now. www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, May 17, 2024

State Employees Credit Union (West Academy Street) Randleman = Noon – 4pm

Farmington Lodge #265 in Mocksville = 12:30pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Study: Consuming energy drinks to stay alert also hinders sleep…

Students in Norway who drank energy drinks took longer to fall asleep and slept about a half hour less each night, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Oslo, Norway. www.newsnationnow.com/health/energy-drinks-health-study/

Anti-masking bill shelved for now? Republican lawmakers in Raleigh are pushing a bill that would ban (all) people from wearing masks in public. They suggest that a mask ban would help crack down on protesters (and criminals) from hiding their identity. Disability rights advocates say the proposal could endanger people who wear masks to protect their health when going out in public. www.wral.com/story/nc-anti-mask-bill-could-violate-federal-law-disability-rights-and-free-speech-advocates-say/21435454/

Guardian ad Litem (Forsyth) Volunteer Training sessions begin next week (May 23 through June 27). Info: https://volunteerforgal.org/what-is-a-guardian-ad-litem/

The Guardian ad Litem program in North Carolina is celebrating 40 years of advocating for children in foster care in our state.

Update: A ‘chain reaction’ crash injured eight people (4 seriously) along Highway 52 south near Akron Drive coming into downtown Winston-Salem Thursday morning.

Investigators determined that multiple vehicles (6) were stopped in the right lane when the driver of a tractor-trailer failed to reduce speed and hit the rear of a 1994 Chevy Blazer causing that chain reaction. Praying for all involved, especially those injured.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/8-injured-in-wreck-on-u-s-52-in-winston-salem-six-vehicles-involved-in/article

Note: Although crashes involving Big Rigs may be less frequent than those involving passenger cars, their consequences are often more severe, even deadly. Semi-trucks are responsible for 9% of all accidents in the US, according to data from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/do-semi-trucks-cause-more-accidents-than-cars/article

Deadly storms in south Texas. Nearly 1 million customers are without power in the Houston-area after powerful storms roared through the city blowing out hundreds of windows from downtown skyscrapers. The power grid may be off line for a significant amount of time. At least four people lost their lives. CNN

Pray / Stand for the nation of Israel

The Family Research Council along with other Christian leaders and organizations have called for a time of focused prayer for Israel (and peace in the Middle East) this Sunday, May 19. https://prayandstand.com/