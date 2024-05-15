S@5: SWIRL Ministries 

WHAT'S NEW
May 15, 2024

Spiritual Women Inspired Redeemed and Loved 

SWIRL Ministries, a Christ-centered resource ministry based in Lexington, strives to help meet the physical crisis needs as well as spiritual needs of women and families in the Lexington community, struggling with food insecurity, job loss, addiction, domestic violence, and homelessness.

Cecy Morcom and Bernie Young, co-founders of SWIRL Ministries, shares with Verne (WBFJ radio). Listen now…

SWIRL Ministries hosting their Community Day on Saturday, June 8 (3pm – 6pm) at the Breeden Amphitheater in Lexington. Live worship, dance, vendors, resources…FREE fun for the whole family!

INFO: 336-225-3260   https://swirlministries.weebly.com/

SWIRL Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for May

* As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 19, 2024)

 

