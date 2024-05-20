Monday News for May 20, 2024

Beautiful morning for Commencement at Wake Forest University on Hern Plaza. Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Expect heavier traffic volume around lunchtime following the end of commencement on campus. Dr. Mandy K. Cohen was the commencement speaker at Wake Forest. Dr Cohen serves as the Director of the CDC and was the head of North Carolina’s State Health Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live stream link: https://commencement.wfu.edu/livestream/#commencement

Today is National Streaming Day

(Video) 83% of US households have at least one streaming service subscription.

The average American spends 3 hours streaming video each day.

(Audio) The radio industry continues to see growth with online listening especially through smart speakers. Over 100 million Americans own a smart speaker.

According to Lifeway Research, most churchgoers suggest that a church service ‘livestream’ is a valid replacement when sick or caring for someone who is sick (69%). Nearly half say it is valid when traveling (48%).

Hebrews 10:25 definitely suggests that meeting and fellowshipping together is a necessity as believers. “And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of his return is drawing near.”

There was some serious God moments during last night’s finale of American Idol.

*Gospel great CeCe Winans brought the house down last night with “Goodness of God”, a duet with Idol contestant Roman Collins duet. Watch on our Facebook page: https://fb.watch/sa_3sYTxbV/

*Inspiring words from former ‘American Idol’ (Season 3) winner Fantasia Barrino during last night’s finale on American Idol – on the 20th anniversary of her win.

“Just keep God first. God gave you a gift, and it’s up to you how far you take it.”

Fantasia Barrino has gone on to win a Grammy award, star on Broadway, and Golden Globe nomination.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Monday, May 20, 2024

New Vision Fellowship on Academy Street in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Advance Methodist Church (Hwy 801) in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

First Baptist Church (Oakhurst Street) in Kernersville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Covenant Church UMC (Skeet Club Road) in High Point = 1:30 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Backlog at the DMV. When you renew your driver’s license, getting a hard copy of that license normally takes 2 to 3 weeks. ​The North Carolina DMV is experiencing production delays with the outside private contractor that prints official license and ID cards. It is taking longer than the normal 15 days for customers to receive their ID cards in the mail. The temporary certificate received by customers at the end of their transaction is valid for 60 days. If customers do not receive their ID card within 60 days, please call NC-DMV at 919-861-3555 for assistance. ​

Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection days after closing dozens of restaurants nationwide. Red Lobster opened its first restaurant in Lakeland back in 1968.

At the Box Office: The family-focused film “IF” landed at #1 over its opening weekend. ‘IF’, written and directed by actor John Krasinski (best known as Jim on the NBC sitcom The Office) is original and creative. The movie, blending CGI and live action characters, talks about navigating loss, remembering the good things of the past and finding your place in the world. The new movie praises love of family and the special connection between dads and daughters.

Plugged in (Focus on the Family) has given the movie 3.5 out of 5 !

Guardian ad Litem Volunteer Training sessions begin this Thursday (May 23 – June 27). Please sign up now: https://volunteerforgal.org/what-is-a-guardian-ad-litem/

The Guardian ad Litem program in North Carolina is celebrating 40 years of advocating for children in foster care in our state.

‘18 Summers’

Matthew West (his wife Emily and their family celebrated their oldest daughter (Lulu) during her High School graduation over the weekend. Bitter sweet time for sure! Matthew West recently released “18 Summers”, a nod to Lulu’s graduation. The song was inspired through a conversation with another dad about their kids growing older…

“When you measure time in different forms, it can highlight the brevity of life.

I was having a conversation with another dad, and he said, ‘Yeah, I heard it said once that we only have 18 summers. When you think about it, not as 18 years, but 18 summers, it all of a sudden it feels so much smaller and so finite.’

18 summers gone like that

18 years you don’t get back

18 trips around the sun, don’t it make you wonder

Why holding time’s like holding sand

Always slipping through my hands

What I’d give to hold you for another 18 summers

Matthew played it for Lulu (their 18 year old daughter) before releasing the song.

She “shed a tear, but I think she’s more excited about the next step ahead. She’s excited for freedom and independence…

Check out the official video for Matthew West’s “18 Summers” on the News Blog.

