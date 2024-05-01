Salute to our local ‘Mom and Pop business owners’. We LOVE you! There are over 7 million ‘small businesses’ in the US, according to the US Census. https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/03/mom-and-pop-businesses-key-contributors-to-united-states-economy.html

‘Local businesses’ that partner with WBFJ on a regular basis include…

Ketchie Creek (Clemmons + Mocksville)

Ray’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service

Clemmons Family Dental

Hartsoe and Associates

Lewisville Drug Company

Hayworth-Miller

Gwyn Services

M-L-C Discount

Village Inn of Clemmons

Brookstown Inn (WS)

Downtown Grill

ChilMor Roofing & Construction (WS)

Kiser Country Mercantile & Coffee Shop in Welcome

National Small Business Week (April 28 – May 4, 2024)