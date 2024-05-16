Thursday News for May 16, 2024

More sun than clouds over the next 2 days…

According to Lifeway Research: 1 in 5 churchgoers say that they skip church services for sporting events…a few times a year.

A statue of the late Rev. Billy Graham was unveiled during a private dedication earlier this morning inside the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.

The 7-foot tall bronze statue of the Charlotte-born evangelist depicts Billy Graham pointing to an open Bible in his hand. The statute was created by Charlotte-based artist Chas Fagan, bronzed in Seagrove and the base created from Rowan County granite.

There are two Bible verses inscribed on the statue highlighting Billy Graham’s evangelistic ministry.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son,

that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

John 14:6 “Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to

the Father except through Me.”

https://billygraham.org/story/billy-graham-statue-in-u-s-capitol-set-for-may-16-unveiling/

Graham, who was born in Charlotte and lived most of his adult life in Montreat, passed away in 2018 at the age of 99.

Babies “R” Us is coming to Kohl’s locations across the country later this year.

There will be Babies “R” Us shops at 200 Kohl’s stores nationwide. The first shops will open this August. Babies “R” Us will expand its online inventory of baby products on Kohl’s website , with a family registry at each ‘in store location.

https://myfox8.com/news/babies-r-us-to-open-inside-kohls-locations-across-the-country/

National Salvation Army Week

A big shout out to The Salvation Army of greater Winston-Salem

…serving Forsyth, Davie, Stokes, and Yadkin Counties, “doing the most good’

Find out more about programs and services.as well as volunteer opportunities on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/

Salem Pregnancy is hosting a special ‘rebranding’ event this Saturday (2pm – 4pm) at their location (3001 Maplewood Ave) in Winston Salem. Rain or shine!

*Celebrate their now logo and their new Mobile Medical Clinic!

Ribbon cutting will be around 2:30pm. Floating event 2 -4pm.

Same message. Just a ‘facelift’ plus a new Mobile Medical Clinic to serve our community! Free event. Families are encouraged to attend.

Hor D’oeuvres will be served. Lots of new SWAG (or cool free stuff)!

Mini tours will be available! Details at https://spcclife.org/rebrand/

Thanks to Kimberly Jorgenson, with Salem Pregnancy Care Center, for stopping by the WBFJ morning show to ‘tease’ their special gathering.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Bunker Hill UMC in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Guilford College UMC (Fleming Road, Greensboro) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Friday, May 17, 2024

State Employees Credit Union (West Academy Street) Randleman = Noon – 4pm

Farmington Lodge #265 in Mocksville = 12:30pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

‘Seriously underwater’ Around one in 37 homeowners have mortgages that are “seriously underwater” – meaning homes have an outstanding loan at least 25% more than the market value. Most Americans (80%) think it’s a terrible time to buy a home.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/underwater-mortgages-rise/

Parents in Guilford County have until the end of the month (May 31) to register their kids for school bus transportation in the Fall.

Details on the News Blog. https://www.gcsnc.com/transportation

*Honoring America’s law enforcement community

during National Police Week.

Several ways to participate this week and throughout the year…

Wear something blue all week long.

You can also turn your social media profile blue to show your support.

Turn on a blue light (such as your front porch light or a blue candle in

your window) in support of law enforcement.

https://nleomf.org/memorial/programs/national-police-week-2024/candlelight-vigil/

Guardian ad Litem (Forsyth) Volunteer Training sessions begin next week (May 23 through June 27). Info: https://volunteerforgal.org/what-is-a-guardian-ad-litem/

The Guardian ad Litem program in North Carolina is celebrating 40 years of advocating for children in foster care in our state.