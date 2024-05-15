Wednesday Word

“What the World needs now is Love Sweet Love

It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of

What the World needs now is Love Sweet Love

No not just for some but for everyone

Lord, we don’t need another mountain

There are mountains and hillsides enough to climb

There are oceans and rivers enough to cross

Enough to last till the end of time.”

It started out like any other WBFJ/CiCi’s Pizza Pledge Party. We took the pizzas into the class and started serving up the slices. As I was standing there, one of the students just walked up to me and gave me the biggest hug. No words…she just wrapped her arms around my waist and held me tight. Then there was another…and another…and another.

My co-workers said it was not unusual for other students to follow one’s lead, yet I still sensed something more significant happening. It felt like they were…well…loving on me. Maybe that’s what it really was; or perhaps it was just what God knew I needed that day.

Though it was over 50 years ago since the song referenced above was a hit, today it seems truer than ever before. There’s so much hatred, so much killing, so much fighting and so much arguing about anything and everything than ever before. I felt like those children, in their own way, were expressing love.

We’ve been playing several songs in the last year or so that cry out for Jesus to come back NOW…TODAY. We’re playing one currently by Terrian, in which she sings that “Honestly, we just need Jesus.” It’s saying the same thing, isn’t it? There are so many that are still lost and so in need of a Savior. And for those of us who are saved, we long for the day when Jesus comes back.

“What the world needs now is Jesus Sweet Jesus.”

Grace and Peace,

Dennis