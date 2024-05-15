Wednesday News for May 15, 2024

Today is National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The Governor has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to half-staff today in honor of the men and women of law enforcement who lost have their lives or were injured in the line of duty.

*Honoring America’s law enforcement community during National Police Week.

Three ways you can participate this week and throughout the year…

Turn on a blue light (such as your front porch light or a blue candle in

your window) in support of law enforcement.

Wear something blue all week long.

You can also turn your social media profile blue to show your support.

Starting today, random metal detection in all Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will increase for the rest of the school year.

Parents in Guilford County have until the end of the month (May 31) to register their kids for school bus transportation in the Fall. For students at 25 Guilford county schools, their parents will have to re-register their kids for bus transportation to guarantee a ride for the first day of class come Aug. 26.

Details and a list of those 25 schools on the News Blog. https://www.gcsnc.com/transportation

Most women should now get a mammogram starting at age 40. That’s new guidance from medical experts with the US Preventive Services Task Force. Women should continue getting a mammogram every other year to screen for breast cancer until age 74. *This week is Women’s Health Week.

Election 2024: Winners from yesterday’s GOP Primary Election 2.0

Hal Weatherman will take on Democratic State Sen. Rachel Hunt for Lieutenant Governor. For state auditor, Dave Boliek will face Democratic state auditor Jessica Holmes this Fall.

NOTE: Early Voting for the November 5th General Election will begin October 17…

Info and resources on the News Blog at wbf.fm www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, Tim Hortons plans to have 1,000 US locations by 2028 with a location possibly in the Raleigh area? Tim Hortons based in Canada is famous for its coffee and doughnuts, especially its “Timbits” (bite-sized doughnut holes). Have you ever eaten at a Tim Hortons?????

National Salvation Army Week

A big shout out to The Salvation Army of greater Winston-Salem

…serving Forsyth, Davie, Stokes, and Yadkin Counties, “doing the most good’

Find out more about programs and services.as well as volunteer opportunities on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Forsyth County Department of Public Health (Highland Ave)

Winston-Salem = 10am – 2pm

Allegacy Federal Credit Union (Westbrook Plaza Drive, WS) = 8am – noon

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church (Eastchester Dr, HP) = 1pm – 5pm

Center UMC on Lake Brandt Rd, Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Local Strawberry Farms

Area farms are now open (based on availability). Link to local farms on the News Blog.

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Every 3.5 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke

Every Second Counts. Know the SIGNS. Check out the News Blog for details.

“America’s Pastor,” Reverend Billy Graham, will be honored with a statue at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The ceremony is scheduled for 11am Thursday morning.

Focusing on ways to make Winston-Salem a safer city.

The Corner to Corner Juvenile Gang Prevention and Street Life Conference is a five-day event held mostly at Union Baptist Church on North Trade Street.

*Organizers say they were inspired to create the program 20 years ago to bridge the gap between the church and the community after violence came right to their doorstep.

“This bullet hit our church. And it was a wake-up call for us, because it could have hit any one of these children. This is no joke, this is no game. This is something that we as a city must come together to address…”

-Bishop Sir Walter Mack Jr., pastor of Union Baptist Church.

The conference is free and open to the public. Details on the News Blog

