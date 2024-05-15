Election 2024: Important dates leading up to November 5…

Here are voter dates and deadlines for the 2024 general election in North Carolina…

Sept. 6, 2024: County boards of elections begin mailing absentee ballots to eligible voters who submitted an absentee ballot request form.

Oct. 17, 2024: In-person early voting begins; same-day registration available.

Oct. 29, 2024: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.).*

Nov. 2, 2024: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).

Nov. 5, 2024: General Election Day.

Nov. 5, 2024: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.).*

Important Tips for Voters

Don’t forget your photo ID: North Carolina voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. Learn more: Voter ID.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election