WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Election 2024: Important dates leading up to November 5…

Election 2024: Important dates leading up to November 5…

wbfj-verne
May 15, 2024

Here are voter dates and deadlines for the 2024 general election in North Carolina…

 Sept. 6, 2024: County boards of elections begin mailing absentee ballots to eligible voters who submitted an absentee ballot request form.

Oct. 17, 2024: In-person early voting begins; same-day registration available.

Oct. 29, 2024: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.).*

Nov. 2, 2024: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).

Nov. 5, 2024: General Election Day.

Nov. 5, 2024: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.).*

Important Tips for Voters

  • Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.
  • Check your registration: Voters can check to make sure their registration information is accurate and up to date using the Voter Search tool. There, you can also find your polling place, absentee ballot information, and more.
  • Find your sample ballot: All eligible, registered voters will find their sample ballot(s) in the “Your Sample Ballot” section of their Voter Search profile when they become available. For even-year elections, sample ballots are typically available 50 days before Election Day.
  • Three ways to vote: Follow the links below to learn about the voting methods available to voters.
    1. Vote Early in Person
    2. Vote in Person on Election Day
    3. Vote By Mail

Don’t forget your photo ID: North Carolina voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. Learn more: Voter ID.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

S@5: SWIRL Ministries 

wbfj-verne
May 15, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 15, 2024

Wednesday News for May 15, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 15, 2024

2024 Summer Camps

wbfj-kurt
May 14, 2024

Pray For & Stand With Israel

wdecker_wbfj
May 14, 2024

Tuesday News

wdecker_wbfj
May 14, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.