Tuesday News

North Carolina Republicans will look to settle the question of who will represent the GOP in the race for Lieutenant Governor and State Auditor. TODAY marks Election Day for the 2024 Second Primary Election. Polls are open until 7:30 this evening. Voters will need to report to their assigned polling place. In Total, there are Three Republican races and One Nonpartisan race to be decided. No other parties will have second primaries in North Carolina. A link to view your specific voting info (and sample ballot if applicable) on the News Blog.

You could be owed a chunk of change. According to the IRS, nearly 940,000 people across the United States have unclaimed refunds for the tax year 2020. Residents across North and South Carolina face a May 17 deadline to submit their tax returns. Currently, the IRS estimates more than $1 billion in refunds remain unclaimed because people haven’t filed their 2020 tax returns. The average median refund is $932 for 2020. In North Carolina, an estimated 27,500 residents are looking at a potential refund of $895. Right now, potentially more than $29 million has gone unclaimed in the Tar Heel State.

Novant Health Inc. has been listed among the 30 healthcare systems nationwide “with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions” in 2024, as ranked by Becker’s Healthcare Review.com. Becker’s listed the 30 systems based on reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service. Novant was the only system based in North Carolina that was listed. Becker’s noted Novant having a “AA-” rating and stable outlook. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/health-care/novant-gains-national-recognition-for-financial-strength/article_ab07b0ea-10b5-11ef-a147-afcb70a3a954.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

The High Point Fire Department graduated its 56th class of firefighter recruits, welcoming them to the fire department after nearly seven months of training. This class is larger than other recent groups of recruits. Overall, 16 cadets graduated. Some are military veterans, and five from neighboring fire departments. Even with 16 joining the fire department, the HPFD needs more

firefighters. They are short more than 30 and need to meet the needs of a growing city.

Trendy sunglasses can sure be a statement accessory to your outfit but picking the right pair of sunglasses is more than just choosing the style – What’s more important is finding a pair that will effectively prevent ultraviolet (UV) rays from damaging your vision, especially if you are outdoors for an extended period of time. UV rays could damage the eye’s surface and lens. Over time, the damage can lead to cataracts, macular degeneration, and other vision-stealing eye conditions. tips on how to find the best pair of sunglasses for you, according to AAO. (continued next page)…

Look for a tag or sticker that says they provide 100% UV protection from all UV light

Darker sunglasses don’t always mean they offer more UV protection. Only sunglasses with 100% UV protection provide the safety you need. Find More Tips from this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM

Chicken Salad Chick coming to Kernersville TODAY! The Location is 736 South Main St. in the Main Street Market Shopping Center. And For its Grand Opening, the First 100 people in line will be eligible to win Free Chicken Salad for a Year—that being One Large Quick Chick of Chicken Salad a Week for an Entire Year to the FIRST Person in line and One a Month to the Next 99 people in line. The restaurant will offer other specials during its opening week. You must download the APP before getting in line: www.chickensaladchick.com/download-our-app/

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

TODAY: Showers… High 68

TONIGHT: Continued Showers… Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers & T’storms… High 76

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny… High 80