Monday News for May 13, 2024

National Police Week (May 12 – May 18)

Honoring America’s law enforcement community.

Police Week provides everyone the opportunity to recognize and show appreciation for the sacrifices that police officers (and their families) make and their commitment to protecting others and their property.

Three ways you can participate…

Turn on a blue light (such as your front porch light or a blue candle in

your window) in support of law enforcement.

Wear something blue all week long.

You can also turn your social media profile blue to show your support.

The 36th Annual Candlelight Vigil TONIGHT (May 13) at 8pm will honor the fallen officers whose names have recently been added to the ‘Peace Officers Memorial’ in Washington DC. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2024/05/11/national-police-week

Taking mom to the movies! “Unsung Hero” in the Top 5 on Mother’s Day (Sunday).

Election 2024. Tuesday is Primary Election Day 2.0 – for the Republican run-off races for Lt Governor and State Auditor. Polls will be open 6:30am to 7:30pm on Tuesday. Voters will need to report to their assigned polling place. A link to view your specific voting info (and sample ballot if applicable) on the News Blog.

Chicken Salad Chick is opening its first Kernersville location this Tuesday morning (May 14) at 11am. Location will be 736 South Main St. in the Main Street Market shopping center.

NOTE: The first 100 people in line will be eligible to win free chicken salad for a year: one large Quick Chick of chicken salad a week for an entire year to the first person in line and one a month to the next 99 people in line. The restaurant will offer other specials throughout the week!

Chicken Salad Chick, founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama, now has more than 250 restaurants in 19 states.

Chicken Salad Chick Kernersville will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon thru Sat. www.chickensaladchick.com.

Everyone will soon get a flashing red light?

No more flashing yellow lights for main-road drivers at a malfunctioning intersection. NC-DOT is modifying traffic signals across the state to flash red in every direction when there is a major problem. Soon, all drivers must treat intersections as a four-way stop during an outage or other malfunction.

The change will be implemented to all traffic lights over the next year.

BTW: NCDOT has more than 9,000 signaled intersections across the state. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/ncdot-changing-traffic-lights-to-flash-red-during-signal-issues/83

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Monday, May 13, 2024

Beck’s Baptist Church in Winston-Salem = 3pm – 7pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Bethel Baptist Church (Brandon Hills Road) Yadkinville = 2pm – 6:30pm

A statue of the late Rev. Billy Graham will be unveiled during a private dedication this Thursday (May 16 at 11am) inside the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.

The statue of the Charlotte-born evangelist depicts Billy Graham pointing to an open Bible in his hand. Franklin Graham and House Speaker Mike Johnson will speak with special music by Michael W. Smith, a longtime ministry partner.

BTW: The 7-foot tall bronze statue, created by Charlotte-based artist Chas Fagan, was bronzed in Seagrove. The base, created from Rowan County granite, is inscribed with two Bible verses that highlight Graham’s evangelistic ministry.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son,

that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

John 14:6 “Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to

the Father except through Me.”

Graham, who lived most of his adult life in Montreat, passed away in 2018 at the age of 99.

ALDI is slashing prices on more than 250 items this summer to help ease “sticker shock at the checkout.” The discount grocer will reduce costs on seasonal products – such as BBQ essentials and travel-ready snacks – through Labor Day.

*Certain meats, however, will only be discounted through July 10th.

The iconic Porsche 911 is going hybrid. A hybrid model of Porsche’s signature model, with its gas engine assisted by at least one battery-powered electric motor, will officially be revealed in an online event later in May. CNN

The Tanglewood Park clubhouse is closing at the end of business today (May 13). Operations will shift to a temporary clubhouse located at Shelter 4 within the park on Tuesday (May 14). A new $5 million-dollar clubhouse should be completed in 2025.

The old clubhouse has been around since 1974. Source: Forsyth County press release

Your National Weather Service Forecast

Today: Partly sunny…High 78

Tonight: Cloudy with showers after midnight…Low 60

Tuesday: Showers likely, afternoon thunderstorm possible…High 70

Looking Ahead

Wednesday: Showers likely, maybe a thunderstorm…High 75

Thursday: Mostly sunny…High near 80

