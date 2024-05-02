Thursday News for May 2, 2024

WBFJ Sharathon 2024. Thank you for praying and giving through the ministry of WBFJ! Call 336 – 777- 1893. Make your FAITH PROMISE (online) now at wbfj.fm…and THANK YOU !!!!

National Small Business Week (April 28 – May 4, 2024)

Salute to our local ‘Mom and Pop business owners’. We LOVE you!

There are over 7 million ‘small businesses’ in the US, according to the US Census.

https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/03/mom-and-pop-businesses-key-contributors-to-united-states-economy.html

‘Local businesses’ that partner with WBFJ on a regular basis include…

Ketchie Creek (Clemmons + Mocksville)

Ray’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service

Clemmons Family Dental

Hartsoe and Associates

Lewisville Drug Company

Hayworth-Miller

Gwyn Services

M-L-C Discount

Village Inn of Clemmons

Brookstown Inn (WS)

Downtown Grill

ChilMor Roofing & Construction (WS)

Kiser Country Mercantile & Coffee Shop in Welcome

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, May 2, 2024

The Crossing Church-North Main Campus in Kernersville = 3pm – 7pm

Emerywood Baptist Church (Country Club Road) High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Pilot Mountain Elementary School = 2pm – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30 – 7pm

Friday, May 3, 2024

YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Free community awareness event happening TONIGHT (May 2)…

‘Abolition NC’ will be showing their documentary ‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’ TONIGHT at 7pm Community Bible Church in High Point (Doors open at 6:30.) Visit their website www.AbolitionNC.org/light to RSVP.

Special free ‘educational’ event. Some content presented will be PG-13.

Hear survivor stories. How to recognize trafficking. Learn strategies to keep kids safe online.

Prayer Circle on Church Street in downtown Winston Salem.

Join Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministry this Friday afternoon (May 3) for a season of prayer at the Forsyth County Jail. Assemble at 5:15pm. Prayer time at 5:30pm.

Praying for those incarcerated (and their families) in our community!

Details at www.forsythjpm.org

Local Strawberry Farms

Area farms are now open (based on availability). Link to local farms on the News Blog.

Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem ‘Annual Used Book Sale’ begins today…

Thursday (May 2) and Friday (May 3) = 9am – 9pm

Saturday (May 4) = 8am – 2pm

Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Parking at Gate 5 (Deacon Blvd).

Free Admission. Free Parking. https://www.shepherdscenter.org/

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Every 3.5 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke

Every Second Counts. Know the SIGNS. Check out the News Blog for details.

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/stroke?search-term=stroke

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months,

18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated. Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info. www.spcclife.org

Box Office Update

“Unsung Hero” still in the Top 5 after its opening weekend nationwide.