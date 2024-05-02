Thursday News for May 2, 2024
National Small Business Week (April 28 – May 4, 2024)
Salute to our local ‘Mom and Pop business owners’. We LOVE you!
There are over 7 million ‘small businesses’ in the US, according to the US Census.
‘Local businesses’ that partner with WBFJ on a regular basis include…
Ketchie Creek (Clemmons + Mocksville)
Ray’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service
Clemmons Family Dental
Hartsoe and Associates
Lewisville Drug Company
Hayworth-Miller
Gwyn Services
M-L-C Discount
Village Inn of Clemmons
Brookstown Inn (WS)
Downtown Grill
ChilMor Roofing & Construction (WS)
Kiser Country Mercantile & Coffee Shop in Welcome
American Red Cross: Local blood drives
Thursday, May 2, 2024
The Crossing Church-North Main Campus in Kernersville = 3pm – 7pm
Emerywood Baptist Church (Country Club Road) High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm
Pilot Mountain Elementary School = 2pm – 6:30pm
Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30 – 7pm
Friday, May 3, 2024
YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS
Free community awareness event happening TONIGHT (May 2)…
‘Abolition NC’ will be showing their documentary ‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’ TONIGHT at 7pm Community Bible Church in High Point (Doors open at 6:30.) Visit their website www.AbolitionNC.org/light to RSVP.
Special free ‘educational’ event. Some content presented will be PG-13.
Hear survivor stories. How to recognize trafficking. Learn strategies to keep kids safe online.
Prayer Circle on Church Street in downtown Winston Salem.
Join Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministry this Friday afternoon (May 3) for a season of prayer at the Forsyth County Jail. Assemble at 5:15pm. Prayer time at 5:30pm.
Praying for those incarcerated (and their families) in our community!
Details at www.forsythjpm.org
- Local Strawberry Farms
Area farms are now open (based on availability). Link to local farms on the News Blog.
Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem ‘Annual Used Book Sale’ begins today…
Thursday (May 2) and Friday (May 3) = 9am – 9pm
Saturday (May 4) = 8am – 2pm
Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Parking at Gate 5 (Deacon Blvd).
Free Admission. Free Parking. https://www.shepherdscenter.org/
May is Stroke Awareness Month
Every 3.5 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke
Every Second Counts. Know the SIGNS. Check out the News Blog for details.
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/stroke?search-term=stroke
Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months,
18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated. Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info. www.spcclife.org
Box Office Update
“Unsung Hero” still in the Top 5 after its opening weekend nationwide.