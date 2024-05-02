WHAT'S NEW
Thursday News for May 2, 2024

Thursday News for May 2, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 2, 2024

WBFJ Sharathon 2024.  Thank you for praying and giving through the ministry of WBFJ! Call 336 – 777- 1893.  Make your FAITH PROMISE (online) now at wbfj.fm…and THANK YOU !!!!

 

National Small Business Week (April 28 – May 4, 2024)

Salute to our local ‘Mom and Pop business owners’. We LOVE you! 

There are over 7 million ‘small businesses’ in the US, according to the US Census.

https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/03/mom-and-pop-businesses-key-contributors-to-united-states-economy.html

 ‘Local businesses’ that partner with WBFJ on a regular basis include…

Ketchie Creek (Clemmons + Mocksville)

Ray’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service

Clemmons Family Dental

Hartsoe and Associates

Lewisville Drug Company

Hayworth-Miller

Gwyn Services

M-L-C Discount

Village Inn of Clemmons

Brookstown Inn (WS)

Downtown Grill

ChilMor Roofing & Construction (WS)

Kiser Country Mercantile & Coffee Shop in Welcome

 

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, May 2, 2024

The Crossing Church-North Main Campus in Kernersville = 3pm – 7pm

Emerywood Baptist Church (Country Club Road) High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Pilot Mountain Elementary School = 2pm – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30 – 7pm

Friday, May 3, 2024

YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

 

Free community awareness event happening TONIGHT (May 2)…

‘Abolition NC’ will be showing their documentary ‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’ TONIGHT at 7pm Community Bible Church in High Point (Doors open at 6:30.) Visit their website www.AbolitionNC.org/light to RSVP.

Special free ‘educational’ event. Some content presented will be PG-13.

Hear survivor stories. How to recognize trafficking. Learn strategies to keep kids safe online.

 

Prayer Circle on Church Street in downtown Winston Salem.

Join Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministry this Friday afternoon (May 3) for a season of prayer at the Forsyth County Jail. Assemble at 5:15pm. Prayer time at 5:30pm.

Praying for those incarcerated (and their families) in our community!

Details at www.forsythjpm.org

 

 

 

 

  • Local Strawberry Farms

Area farms are now open (based on availability). Link to local farms on the News Blog.

 

 

Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem ‘Annual Used Book Sale’ begins today…

Thursday (May 2) and Friday (May 3) = 9am – 9pm

Saturday (May 4) = 8am – 2pm

Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.  Parking at Gate 5 (Deacon Blvd).

Free Admission. Free Parking.     https://www.shepherdscenter.org/

 

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Every 3.5 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke

Every Second Counts.  Know the SIGNS. Check out the News Blog for details.

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/stroke?search-term=stroke

 

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months,

18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated.  Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info.     www.spcclife.org

 

Box Office Update

“Unsung Hero” still in the Top 5 after its opening weekend nationwide.

 

