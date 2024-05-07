WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Teacher Appreciation- Deals and Goodies

Teacher Appreciation- Deals and Goodies

wbfj-verne
May 7, 2024

Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day

“Teachers are Shining Stars!” is the official theme during Teacher Appreciation Week according to the National Parent Teacher Association.  Shout out to your favorite ‘teacher / educator’ on our WBFJ Facebook page!

www.usatoday.com/story/money/2024/05/05/teacher-appreciation-week-2024-deals-ideas/73484110007/

 

Some of the deals for educators include…

Insomnia Cookies, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Sonic Drive-in. TGI Fridays. Zaxby’s and The Good Feet Store 😊

Crayola

Teachers can get a special discount of 20% off on all products listed on their Teacher Gift Ideas category page by using the code “EDUCATORS” during checkout. For more information about this discount, visit the Crayola website.

Apple

Teachers, students, and faculty staff can access exclusive discounts for a new Mac or iPad through the Apple Education Store. Visit the Apple Education Store website and verify your educator status to unlock the discounted pricing.

Lenovo

Educators as well as students can enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. This discount covers laptops, tablets, desktops, accessories, and more. For more details visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/landingpage/students-and-teachers/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 8, 2024

2024 Summer Camps

wbfj-kurt
May 7, 2024

Free Skin Cancer Screenings this Thursday

wbfj-verne
May 7, 2024

WBFJ @ ROCC 5K

wdecker_wbfj
May 7, 2024

Tuesday News for May 7, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 7, 2024

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 6, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.