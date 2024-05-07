Teacher Appreciation- Deals and Goodies

Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day

“Teachers are Shining Stars!” is the official theme during Teacher Appreciation Week according to the National Parent Teacher Association. Shout out to your favorite ‘teacher / educator’ on our WBFJ Facebook page!

www.usatoday.com/story/money/2024/05/05/teacher-appreciation-week-2024-deals-ideas/73484110007/

Some of the deals for educators include…

Insomnia Cookies, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Sonic Drive-in. TGI Fridays. Zaxby’s and The Good Feet Store 😊

Crayola

Teachers can get a special discount of 20% off on all products listed on their Teacher Gift Ideas category page by using the code “EDUCATORS” during checkout. For more information about this discount, visit the Crayola website.

Apple

Teachers, students, and faculty staff can access exclusive discounts for a new Mac or iPad through the Apple Education Store. Visit the Apple Education Store website and verify your educator status to unlock the discounted pricing.

Lenovo