Wednesday News for May 8, 2024

Today is Red Cross Day. The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. *90% of the ‘Red Cross Work Force’ are Volunteers

January 1948 – The Red Cross begins its National Blood Program for civilians by opening its first collection center in Rochester, New York.

1861 – Clara Barton, dubbed the “Angel of the Battlefield,” begins aid to servicemen in Civil War. May 1881 – Clara Barton and associates establish the American Red Cross. www.redcross.org/about-us/who-we-are/history/significant-dates.html

College graduation time…

TODAY (May 8) Forsyth Tech (5pm at the Joel Coliseum)

Commencement Speaker: Rusty LaRue

Thursday (May 9)

Davidson-Davie Community College

GTCC

Friday (May 10)

WSSU (Joel Coliseum)

UNC-Charlotte

App State (Friday + Saturday)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Mt Tabor High School (Petree Road) Winston-Salem = 9:45am – 2:45pm

St. Leo Catholic School in Winston Salem = 1pm – 6pm

Brookstown UMC in Pfafftown = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Beulah United Church of Christ (Arnold Road) in Lexington = 1:30 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

May is Skin Cancer Awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. And nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early. https://www.wakehealth.edu/stories/soak-up-the-sun-safely

*Free Skin Cancer Screenings in Winston-Salem and High Point this Thursday.

Dermatologists at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will offer free skin cancer screenings to the public this Thursday (May 9) from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at WFB Dermatology locations in Winston-Salem and High Point.

No insurance or appointment is required.

No Mow May make not be a viable excuse in Greensboro?

‘Tall grass’ is the #1 one ‘code complaint’ that the city of Greensboro receives. And fines for ‘grass and weeds’ over 12 inches tall start at $300 dollars (depending on the size of the property). You can report an issue anonymously by calling 336-373-2111.

Note: The City of Greensboro is hosting their “Code Academy” on May 29 (10am) at the Smith Active Adult Center on Fairview Street.

You’ll have the chance to talk with inspectors and ask them questions.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/greensboro-tall-grass-city-code-fines/83

Tickets for the Winston-Salem Open are now on sale.

The international men’s professional tennis event is set for August 17-24 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. INFO at winstonsalemopen.com.

The Boy Scouts of America is officially changing its name to ‘Scouting America’.

More than 130 million Americans have been through BSA programs since 1910.

Currently, there are more than 1 million young people involved in BSA.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/boy-scouts-america-making-big-change-more-inclusive

Expect a strong ‘law enforcement presence’ at Parkland High School after a gun went off inside a teenage student’s backpack on Tuesday. A female student was accidentally injured. The student accused of bringing the weapon to school is facing several charges. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/extra-law-enforcement-parkland-high-school/83

Update: The principal at Parkland High School (Ms Noel Keener) will become the new principal at a school in Guilford County. Keener will start her new job on July 1.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan announcing that she will not run for reelection. Vaughn became mayor in 2013. Her term runs through 2025.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-mayor-nancy-vaughan-not-running-for-reelection/

The Kernersville News has been sold to Paxton Media Group. The twice-weekly Kernersville News was founded back in 1938 by the Carter/Owensby Harrell family.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/family-sells-kernersville-news-to-paxton-media-group/article

There is a surge in parvovirus cases in Guilford County.

It’s a highly contagious and potentially deadly “G-I” virus for dogs.

The Guilford County Animal Services Director, Jorge Ortega, said in the last two weeks there were 11 dogs with Parvo – typically they only see about one case a month.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/pet-owners-beware-increase-in-parvovirus-dogs/83