Wednesday Word

“If you enjoy what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life”

It’s Graduation season.

A time of transition. Opportunity. Maybe a scary look into the unknown?

Colleges start the process with turning the tassel. Then our High Schoolers with walk across the stage.

Most students will be asked, ‘What are you going to do after school’? Some will have an answer. Others, silence…

I guess some kids actually know what they ‘want to be when they grow up’. The rest of us are STILL trying to figure this work thing out.

How about these nuggets of wisdom when it comes to career choices.

*Do what you LOVE.

What are your passions? Music, writing, dancing, acting, fixing things, working with people, ministry, serving. What do you spend time doing, contemplating or day dreaming over?

*Understand what you DISLIKE to do.

If you hate numbers, being an accountant or a bank teller could be torture.

*Make a list.

Make a list of things that you LIKE to do, such as hobbies or interests. One or more of these passions could possibly evolve into a money making job (or even a part time ‘side hustle’).

*Life is a journey…

Please, don’t stress out. Patience is a virtue when it comes to careers. Getting a job to pay the bills is kinda a necessity. It may take time to latch onto your life’s calling!

Colossians 3:23 suggests that “Whatever you do, do it from the heart, as something done for the Lord and not for people…”

-Verne

“It’s not how much money we make that ultimately makes us happy between nine and five.

It’s whether or not our work fulfills us…” –Malcolm Gladwell; writer, speaker and deep thinker

First jobs and passions for these CCM artists…

Lauren Daigle did mission work in Brazil and planned to enter the medical field before attending Louisiana State University.

Anne Wilson dreamed of working for NASA – as an astronaut!

Matt Maher paid for his first three years of college by playing piano in a hotel lobby and lounge in Newfoundland, Canada.

Bart Millard (MercyMe) once worked in a sewer plant.

Jordan Feliz was once a ‘valet’ in Nashville.

Matthew West focused on sports in school, with a dream of becoming a professional baseball player.

Crowder assumed that he would move back home after college to sell insurance for his dad.

Chris Tomlin enrolled in Texas A&M University to study medicine, maybe a career in physical therapy.

*Babysitting remains at the Top of the 20 Most common first jobs from Monster.com! https://www.monster.com/career-advice/article/firstsevenjobs-hashtag-best-of-0816