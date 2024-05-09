Thursday News for May 9, 2024

USA TODAY POLL: The most ‘highly regarded profession’ is nursing, followed closely by ‘teaching’…

College graduations TODAY (May 9)

Davidson-Davie Community College (2 separate ceremonies at 10am + 2pm)

10am = Arts, Sciences, Business & Technology

2pm = Health Sciences and Workforce & Community Engagement

Watch live online: https://www.davidsondavie.edu/student-life/graduation/

Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC)

*Two separate ceremonies today (11am + 4pm) at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Watch online: https://www.gtcc.edu/student-life/records-and-transcripts/graduation/commencement.php

May is Skin Cancer Awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. And nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early. https://www.wakehealth.edu/stories/soak-up-the-sun-safely

TONIGHT: Free Skin Cancer Screenings in Winston-Salem and High Point.

Dermatologists at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will offer free skin cancer screenings to the public this Thursday (May 9) from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at WFB Dermatology locations in Winston-Salem and High Point.

No insurance or appointment is required.

No Mow May make not be a viable excuse in Greensboro?

‘Tall grass’ is the #1 one ‘code complaint’ that the city of Greensboro receives. And fines for ‘grass and weeds’ over 12 inches tall start at $300 dollars (depending on the size of the property). You can report an issue anonymously by calling 336-373-2111.

Note: The City of Greensboro is hosting their “Code Academy” on May 29 (10am) at the Smith Active Adult Center on Fairview Street.

You’ll have the chance to talk with inspectors and ask them questions.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/greensboro-tall-grass-city-code-fines/83

Historic milestone in Winston-Salem. Wednesday marked the 100th anniversary of Reynolds Auditorium which open its doors back 1924!!! #wsfcs

Teacher Appreciation Week.

Election 2024: In-person early voting for the GOP Primary Run-off races (for Lt Governor and State Auditor) continues through this Saturday (May 11).

The ‘second primary election day’ is this Tuesday, May 14.

Important info about your polling place and your sample ballot (if available) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

A few reminders regarding the second Primary from the NC State Board of Elections…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2024/04/24/8-reminders-voters-early-voting-begins-2024-second-primary

If you don’t first succeed, try, try again!

Chips Ahoy recently launched its first-ever certified gluten-free chocolate chip cookie. This is a big deal for the cookie company, not only because the popular chocolate chip cookie is now suitable for those with certain dietary restrictions, but also because this particular cookie was a long time in the making.

Over 3,000 hours and 40 different recipes went into making this G-Free cookie just right.

Topic: What’s something you had to do countless times before you got it “right”?

Skittles offering a ‘tiny lease on life’ in the Big Apple?

In honor of Skittles’ newest innovation – Skittles Littles, one person will get the chance to live rent-free in a colorful Manhattan “mini’ apartment for ONE year.

The Skittles Littles Living apartment is a 353-square foot micro-studio apartment located on East 27th Street. Anyone 18 years old and up can enter to win through May 21.

Major storm damage reported in the southern Piedmont…

North Charlotte west toward Gastonia: Duke Energy reporting 50,000 plus without power this morning across. Classes cancelled: At least 16 public schools across North Charlotte without power after Wednesday’s storms.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Thursday (May 9)

Clemmons Presbyterian Church in Clemmons = 2:30pm – 7pm

Stokes Family YMCA (Moore Rd) in King = 1:30pm – 6pm

Tom A. Finch YMCA (Mendenhall St) in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

The Academy at Smith (South Holden Road) Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Friday, May 10, 2024

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist – High Point Medical Center (HP) = 8am – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS