Friday News for May 10, 2024

College graduations happening today through the weekend…

Friday (May 10)

WSSU (Joel Coliseum) 9am

UNC-Charlotte 10 am

App State

Saturday (May 11) App State … UNC-Chapel Hill

Sunday (May 12) Duke

Congrats to all who have earned their degrees!

Today is National Small Business Day

About 6.5 million new businesses are started in the United States each year, and about three-fifths of new jobs in the country come from small businesses.

How about a ‘mom focused’ movie this weekend?

“Unsung Hero” back in the Top 5 heading into Mother’s Day weekend.

“A mighty move of God” The Church of Eleven22 baptized more than 1,600 people on the shores of Hanna Park Beach in Jacksonville, FL last Sunday morning. One person cheering on his fellow congregants was Tim Tebow. Tebow, a member of the Church of Eleven22, was actually in the water helping with the baptisms.www2.cbn.com/news/us/another-mega-baptism-church-dunks-1600-new-believers-beach-spirit-god-move?

American Red Cross: Local blood drive TODAY (May 10)…

High Point Medical Center (HP) = now through 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirming that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday afternoon in the Southern Piedmont – one in Cleveland County and another that traveled from Gastonia to Belmont. Both tornadoes were classified as EF1.

The storm claimed one life after a tree fell on a vehicle during severe weather Wednesday afternoon in Gaston County. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2024/05/08/1-killed-in-gaston-county-when-tree-falls-on-vehicle-amid-severe-weather

Join WBFJ at The ROCC 5k (run / walk) benefitting Pivot Ministry…

Saturday morning (May 11) at River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons. *Registration starts around 6:30am, Race time 8am… www.facebook.com/ROCC5k

‘Pivot Ministry’ empowers low-income women toward ‘better life and work opportunities’

Area Letter Carriers will perform double duty this Saturday – delivering mail and collecting your donations of non-perishable food?

It’s all part of the annual Stamp-Out Hunger Food Drive happening this Saturday helping feed those in need through Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC!

Wanna help? It’s easy. Simply place your non-perishable food donations in any grocery bag and set them by your mailbox before the mail runs this Saturday (May 11).

Items most needed items include canned meats, canned fruits in their own juices, low-salt canned vegetables; peanut butter; oatmeal and shelf-stable milk. THANK YOU!!!

www.secondharvestnwnc.org/post/rain-or-shine-area-letter-carriers-will-perform-double-duty

Pray. Following severe weather that wreaked havoc from Texas to Michigan, CBN’s Operation Blessing is aiding those devastated by the storms. This week alone , more than 40 tornadoes hit 11 states, with major damage in western Michigan. CBN News

Davidson County: The family of that 16-year-old teenager who was suspended from school for three days for uttering a comment that was deemed a “racially motivated comment” has now filed a lawsuit against the Davidson County School Board. The incident happened on April 9 at Central Davidson High School. The McGhee (Mc-GEE) family wants the school to reverse the suspension and take it off of his record.

https://libertyjusticecenter.org/newsroom/teen-family-sue-north-carolina-school-district/

Bowman Gray Stadium’s weekly series will have two featured races on Saturday night due to getting rained out last week.

Gates open at 6pm…First race at 8pm at the Mad House! https://bowmangrayracing.com/

Record global heat? Last month, the world lived through the hottest April on record. Some scientists warn there is a strong chance that 2024 could beat 2023 as the warmest year on record. https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/07/climate/record-hot-april/index.html?

Election 2024: In-person early voting for the GOP Primary Run-off races (for Lt Governor and State Auditor) ends this Saturday (May 11) at 3pm.

The ‘second primary election day’ is this Tuesday, May 14.

Important info about your polling place and your sample ballot on the News Blog. https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

A few reminders regarding the second Primary from the NC State Board of Elections…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2024/04/24/8-reminders-voters-early-voting-begins-2024-second-primary

Uptown Arts Fest happening this Saturday from 10am – 4pm.

Music and dance. Artisans and vendors will be set up on Main Street, which will be closed to traffic. Additionally, food trucks will be set up and there will be a bounce house for the children. Sponsored by Truliant Federal Credit Union. https://hometownartguild.org/arts-fest

Honoring all of our Proverb 31 moms (women)

She speaks with wisdom, and on her tongue, there is tender instruction.

She keeps a close eye on the conduct of her family, and she does not eat the bread of idleness.

Her children and her husband stand up and bless her.

In addition, her husband sings her praises (by saying)…

‘Many women have done noble work, but you have surpassed them all!’

“Charm is deceptive, and beauty evaporates,

[but] a woman who has the fear of the LORD should be praised”

Proverbs 31:26-30 God’s Word Translation

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca – a critical player of the COVID-19 pandemic response – has initiated a global withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine just months after it admitted it could cause a rare side effect – namely a very small risk of blood clots. Another reason for the withdrawal is that other COVID vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, are essentially better (and safer) products.

www.sciencealert.com/astrazenecas-covid-vaccine-withdrawn-but-lets-untangle-the-facts-from-the-fiction

https://www.newsweek.com/covid-vaccine-astrazeneca-health-fears-1898720