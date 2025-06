All Concerts are free and held in Food Court, Upper Level – Hanes Mall (WS) https://www.shophanesmall.com/

SUMMER 2025 SCHEDULE

June 12

6:00 Osborne Baptist Worship

7:00 Scott Johnson

June 19

6:00 James Orr

7:00 Tim Arnett

June 26

6:00 Anchor Ridge Worship

7:00 Ryan Newcomb

July 10

6:00 Ami Shroyer

7:00 Faith J Marks

July 17

6:00 Craig Vaughn

7:00 The Catchlight Project

July 24

6:00 Kayla Harrell

7:00 Rachel Hickling

July 31

6:00 Bryson & McKenna

7:00 Jennifer Alvarado

Aug 7

6:00 Jay Boyce

7:00 Carmichael Henry

Aug 14

6:00 Cindy Johnson

7:00 Melanie Bailiff

CONCERT SERIES SPONSOR: JARRYD MOXLEY, NORTH CAROLINA FARM BUREAU INSURANCE

