Medicaid Expansion: Town Hall meetings planned in Forsyth County

Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina officially begins December 1, 2023. Enrollment has already begun.

Marissa Adams, Division Director, Medicaid Services Forsyth County Department of Social Services shares with Verne (WBFJ News Director) about who is eligible to enroll in the new Medicaid Expansion. Listen to our interview (scroll down)…

Marissa Adams will be facilitating a series of Town Hall discussions across Forsyth County over the next several weeks regarding Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina.

Dates and locations include…

Oct 24 (Tuesday) Walkertown Library (6:30-7:30pm)

*NOV 4 (Saturday afternoon) Lewisville Library on Shallowford Road (1pm – 2pm)

Nov 8 (Wednesday) Reynolda Manor Library (6:30-7:30pm)

Nov 9 (Thursday) Southside Library on Buchanan Street (6:30-7:30pm)

Nov 15 (Wednesday) Central Library (5th street downtown WS) TBA???

Nov 29 (Wednesday) Central Library (5th street downtown WS) from 6:30pm -7:30pm

Spreading the word about these healthcare benefits is key! According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, most in-state U.S. citizen residents between the ages of 19-64 —will be able to get coverage through Medicaid if their household income falls at or slightly above the federal poverty level. That’s roughly $20,000 for a single adult and $34,000 for a family of three. The services provided include primary and maternity care as well as hospital stays, prescription drug benefits, and more. The best way to apply is online through ePASS. You can also apply in-person, phone or mailed applications.

